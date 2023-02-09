Hogwarts Legacy Developer Talks Five Pillars Used For Developing On PlayStation 5

Hogwarts Legacy is an incredibly hyped and anticipated video game. We’ve already seen impressive numbers for this title on both Steam and Twitch. This was due to the game being available through early access this week. Starting on February 7, 2023, players that had early access were able to jump right into the game. Meanwhile, the rest of us will be waiting until tomorrow when the official launch date arrives. However, we now have some new information on the development process the team at Avalanche Software went through for the PlayStation 5.

Today, there was a new post about Hogwarts Legacy through the official PlayStation Blog. Within it, we got some information from Jose Villeta, the director of software engineering. Jose took the time to list out five pillars that the developers used when crafting this game for the PlayStation 5. In particular, for this platform, the five pillars that the studio used to ensure players had a great experience are the following.

Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation 5 Pillars

DualSense Controller

Fast Loading Times

3D Audio

4K Graphics and Visuals

Activities and Game Help

These are the areas that the developers took great care of when working on Hogwarts Legacy. It’s through the power of the PlayStation 5 that the developers were able to deliver a more vibrant experience. Technology advancements with each new console platform really open up the door for developers to get creative. With the PlayStation 5, players are going to hopefully have a thrilling experience. While we are getting a bump in visuals and audio for the PlayStation 5, there is also the new controller peripheral with this console generation.

The DualSense has already become a popular controller for the console. Players will experience adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, LED light feedback, tilt controls, and more. Sony developed this controller for developers to offer a bit more immersive experience for players. Meanwhile, we know that alongside the Hogwarts Legacy launch, players will also get the ability to pick up a new DualSense controller that is themed around Hogwarts Legacy.

While the developers may have used these pillars to develop Hogwarts Legacy on the PlayStation 5, it’s not a platform-exclusive title. Starting tomorrow, we’ll see the game readily available on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, the game will also release on last-generation platforms later on in the year. If you would like more insight into the game, then check out our Before You Buy video coverage in the video we have embedded below.