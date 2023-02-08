Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0 Season 2 Gets A Massive Breakdown

We know season two is right around the corner for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, along with Warzone 2.0. However, today the developers have provided fans with a massive breakdown of what’s to come. In this breakdown, we’re giving the finer details of what players can expect with this new season and start preparing for the content for its drop this February 18, 2023. Best of all, we’ll be getting ready to duke it out on a new map. If you haven’t been keeping tabs, players are getting ready to receive the Ashika Island map.

There was a massive breakdown of what is coming with season two. You’re able to see that breakdown yourself on the Call of Duty website. Essentially, it’s another reminder of what the game has to offer when season two rolls around. For instance, there is plenty of content about the new map, Ashika Island. This is a smaller map that is great for the returning game mode Resurgence. If you don’t recall what this mode is, then we can help. This is a game mode similar to the likes of battle royale. But rather than having one death and an attempt at the gulag, you have multiple respawns.

Essentially, players will work in a team where if a player gets downed, they have a chance of respawning. But the team of players has to stay alive during the respawn countdown. The more a player gets downed, the longer the respawn countdown. Add that with a smaller map, and you can create a chaotic gameplay session with friends. Of course, there’s more to this season than just the Resurgence mode.

Players will find that there is a new contract, public events, redeploy drones, points of interest, battle maps, a new combatant, and more. It’s a big season for players that are craving more gameplay content, and again we don’t have long to wait before we’re able to dive into this action. Currently, season two is set to launch on February 18, 2023. Again, if you want the entire breakdown of everything you can find in the upcoming season launch, then check out the entire official blog post right here. In the meantime, you can get ready for the battle to take place by watching the Ashika Island map trailer in the video we have embedded above.