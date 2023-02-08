Resident Evil 7 Concept Art & Details Reveal Leon Was The Original Protagonist

Resident Evil has a long history, and over the years, we’ve seen several installments released. Some were great, while others were not. Still, that didn’t stop developers from pushing on and bringing out a game they felt would appeal to fans. So when Resident Evil 6 was bombed by the fan base, the plans initially in place for Resident Evil 7 likely got shifted around. Today, we’re finding new concept art and details about this title. It looks like the developers had initially planned to bring out a new narrative featuring Leon Kennedy.

News of this comes from Twitter user AestheticGamer1 on Twitter. This industry insider had shared insights to games in the past before they were officially unveiled. Today, the industry insider shared some concept images from an artist who had previously worked on other video game projects. Apparently, the setting for Resident Evil 7 was initially set in Venice, Italy, with the protagonists being Leon and Sherry. While details are a bit scarce right now, the focus seems to be on a water-based BOW that the duo would be battling against.

Coming off of Resident Evil 6, there was plenty of action-packed moments. It’s tough to say if that was the same approach developers were going for in this initial Resident Evil 7 build. But the industry insider does state that there were choice moments similar to the titles you’d find from TellTale Games. Essentially, time would slow down, and players would have to make a choice. That would be a different take for the Resident Evil franchise, although again, it’s certainly not the take the developers opted for with the Resident Evil 7 installment that was released.

While we don’t have any footage, a sixty-minute demo was reportedly available from a build somewhere between 2012 to 2013. This build would be interesting to see, but again the developers opted to go in a completely different direction. After the less-than-stellar release of Resident Evil 6, the studio opted to return the franchise back to its roots. We dropped the action-packed moments for terrifying survival horror gameplay. We even received a brand new protagonist to follow with Ethan Winters, which continued on in the latest mainline installment, Resident Evil Village.

There’s no telling just where Capcom will be taking players next. The next game being released for the franchise is Resident Evil 4’s remake. But the next mainline installment has yet to be unveiled. Perhaps we’ll continue back to some of the previous series-highlighted characters like Jill Valentine, but all we can do is wait for the official announcement to come.