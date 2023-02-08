Nintendo Switch Owners “Double-Dipping” On System?

Let’s ask you a question. How long would you keep it if you were to buy a new console at the beginning of its life cycle, whether on “Day One” or within its launch window? By that, we mean to ask, how long until you potentially upgrade it? For example, if the console you had got a “boost” via a newer, better model, would you trade it in to get that one? Would you simply buy the new version to get a better experience? Or would you still be with the one you’ve already played? If you are a Nintendo Switch owner, your response might vary.

Nintendo recently dropped sales numbers for their Nintendo Switch line, and the results were very impressive. Despite selling less than expected due to console shortages, the line of systems combined sold 122 million plus units as of December 2022. However, during a breakdown of those numbers, Nintendo revealed that one of the driving factors for sales of their Switch OLED variation is that people who already had a Switch bought the OLED once it came out:

“The diversification of motives for purchase by consumers underpinned sales of all three models in the Nintendo Switch family of systems. In addition to first-time purchases, we are seeing many consumers choose Nintendo Switch – OLED Model as a replacement or as an additional purchase.”

That is a fascinating thing, and it makes you wonder, why did they do that? Well, there are multiple possible reasons. First, the OLED isn’t a graphical upgrade for the Switch, but it does have some improvements to the screen, sound, memory, etc. So if nothing else, people might have gotten it alongside their original Switch for a better experience.

It’s also possible that some people got it, so there are multiple Switches in the house, and thus their families aren’t fighting over one system. Furthermore, given the Joy-Con issues and the time between the Switch and the OLED, some might have wanted a “fresh system” to play on.

Nintendo further cited in their report that the age range for Switch owners was vast. They said kids were getting the system, and elderly folks were playing the Switch too.

The logic behind it was that their software lineup allowed them to get games that would appeal to them no matter how old they were.

So if nothing else, the new fiscal quarter report proved that the Switch is for everyone, and some fans don’t mind buying more than one unit!