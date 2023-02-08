Hideo Kojima Is A Fan Of Pedro Pascal and The Last Of us

We don’t just want to hear what our friends, fans, and even critics think about the big shows and movies that come out. Sometimes, you want to hear other celebrities’ thoughts about the shows/films. For example, The Last of Us has been dominating the TVs of millions since its arrival last month, and for a good reason. Fans and critics agree it’s one of the best things on television, and it’s honestly a bit of a hassle to wait for the next episode because things have been so good. So what do some well-known people think about the show? Well, why don’t we ask Hideo Kojima?

Yes, the beloved game maker has gone onto Twitter to discuss his thoughts on the show. Admittedly, according to the tweet, he only watched the first episode, as he didn’t have the proper streaming service to watch it on. But once he did, he liked it. What’s more, he really enjoyed Pedro Pascal as Joel. Additionally, Kojima said that Pascal was his favorite actor!

As I didn't have U-NEXT membership, I couldn't watch "The Last of Us" yet. I was waiting for the all episodes to come, but I finally watched the 1st episode. Pedro Pascal is actually my favorite actor. Great casting! I was about to watch E2 when I found "Yellowjackets"! pic.twitter.com/Jbur9SfDsg — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) February 8, 2023

It’s not too surprising that Kojima is a fan of the show. He loves dealing with worlds that have a post-apocalyptic feel or those that rely heavily on the characters to keep things going. His first game at his studio, Death Stranding, was very much that, as the game focused on building connections with others to save the world.

The Last Of Us is very much about the people left behind because of the Cordyceps outbreak and what they’re willing to do to have peace, happiness, or just to survive. In the latest episode, we find a group of people in Kansas City who have overthrown the oppressive government regime and want to wipe them out so they can finally be free. Of course, it won’t go their way, but that won’t stop them.

As for Joel, he’s trying simply to fulfill a promise to someone he cares about and get Ellie to the Firefly doctors. But he doesn’t see her as anything more than “cargo.” Not yet, at least.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have been getting universal praise for their portrayals of Joel and Ellie. Their dynamic very much mimics the games, and they are the core of what makes this show so much fun.

The ratings prove how much people like it, as they’ve continually increased weekly. The fifth episode of the season arrives on Friday to not interfere with the Super Bowl.