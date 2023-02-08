Check Out 20 Minutes Of System Shock Remake Gameplay

One of the most keenly anticipated remakes of recent years is about to launch in March. Nightdive Studios’ rebuilding of the classic sci-fi adventure shooter System Shock is set to be released next month, although an exact date for the game’s launch hasn’t been provided as yet. Regardless, some new footage has emerged that gives prospective players a bit more of an idea of the action that awaits in the System Shock remake.

The 20-minute-long gameplay clip comes courtesy of GameSpot, as spotted by PSU. Players on PC got a surprise treat in recent days, as a playable demo of the System Shock remake was made available on Steam as part of the platform’s current Steam Next Fest lineup. As a result, GameSpot has managed to capture a decent chunk of gameplay footage from the upcoming title, which has been in the works for almost seven years at this point. With that in mind, it’s fair to say that there’s a lot of anticipation from the game’s core fanbase, and the latest footage should give them plenty to get excited about ahead of the release of the System Shock remake in March. You can check out the new gameplay footage right here to get a feel for the reboot for yourself.

System Shock was originally released way back in 1994, with many gamers viewing it as a revolutionary title that set a precendent for other sci-fi, cyberpunk-style shooters set in the void of space. The game sees players trying to survive the rogue AI known as SHODAN on the space station Citadel. The station itself has seen major expansion and improvement during the rebuilding of the game, with developers Nightdive Studios adding a range of new levels, traps, puzzles and challenges to the abandoned space station.

The remake of the classic title will also feature fresh visual enhancements, improved controls, a more modernised user interface and upgraded AI systems. These will extend to enemies, vending machines, mod kits and much more. In addition, the game will also feature new and improved animations, sound effects and updates to the music. The developers have promised that the remake will remain true to the core narrative of the original game, however from what’s evident in the latest footage, the game has had a significant visual and atmospheric overhaul, which players should be particularly excited about.

PC players on Steam can try out the demo of the System Shock remake for themselves right now as part of Steam Next Fest. Those looking forward to trying out the game on console platforms will need to hold out a little longer though. Fortunately, March is just around the corner, and with demo gameplay now available, it shouldn’t be too long until we get a concrete launch date for the title.

System Shock remake is set to release in March. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.