Apex Legends Gets An Overhaul With Revelry

Apex Legends is one of the more popular free-to-play battle royale games out there. However, now it looks like developers Respawn Entertainment are shaking things up. With the upcoming launch of their next season, players are going to see several overhauls. This should entice veteran players to try out a new game match mode and offer an incentive for newcomers to try the game out. Here’s what was showcased so far with the upcoming launch of Apex Legends: Revelry.

February 14, 2023, will be the date that Apex Legend’s next season hits, and it might make some notable changes. For instance, the developers are looking to encourage some newcomers into the title. With this game having four years of veteran players, newcomers might find this season worth giving the game a chance. One way the studio offers an easier time for newcomers is by limiting the new Legend that gets added to the game. It’s noted that Legends will still get added in, but you won’t see them added each season.

Additionally, core Legends are getting tweaked and reworked to a Class system. The classes available are Assault, Recon, Skirmisher, Controller, and Support. Developers have noted that each class will have some kind of unique perk. However, there will be some Legends that will get buffed or nerfed. We’ll get details on what is changing to Legends when the patch notes are released closer to the official launch of Revelry.

Team Deathmatch is coming to the game as well, which is one of the game modes Respawn Entertainment has noted to be highly requested by fans. You’ll find that this will come with a permanent game mode playlist called Mixtape. This will rotate different game modes, such as Team Deathmatch, Gun Rung, and Control. That should help some players try out different Legends, but there’s another mode that will help players that are brand new to the game.

Respawn Entertainment is adding a new Orientation Match System. This will allow newcomers to start matches up against bots. That should allow new players a chance to get familiar with the gameplay and Legends before being tossed into more competitive matches against other players. But again, more details on Revelry will be coming later on when we get closer to its debut launch date. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer highlighting the season in the video we have embedded above.