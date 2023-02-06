Ghost of Tsushima 2 Might Feature Multiplayer Gameplay

Sucker Punch Productions released quite a hit title with Ghost of Tsushima in 2020. While fans have enjoyed this game, we’re still waiting to hear if there’s an actual sequel coming out. So far, that official announcement has yet to make its way out to the public, but rumors and speculation are that this development studio is crafting one up. While we don’t have any official announcement, a new report suggests that this new installment could feature a multiplayer component right out of the gate rather than a multiplayer expansion.

If you recall, multiplayer did end up in Ghost of Tsushima. While the initial game didn’t feature multiplayer, the developers released a multiplayer expansion with Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. Now the thought process going around online is that multiplayer will be something incorporated right into the sequel’s base game. Thanks to a report on Comicbook.com, the publication noted that they had found two multiplayer-focused job listings at Sucker Punch Productions. Those listings, in particular, are for a Senior Multiplayer Mission Designer along with a Senior Multiplayer Systems Designer.

The job listing offers some insight into the goals of these individuals. For instance, the Senior Multiplayer Mission Designer will help build missions that combine challenging combat encounters and cooperative mechanics together with beautiful environments and engaging stories. But unfortunately, there’s nothing here that indicates just what these positions are for in terms of actual production. While the title production is hidden away, the rumor is that this is for the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima.

While we don’t have any official announcement regarding Ghost of Tsushima 2, it’s not a stretch that this is something being worked on. The first game was a bit hit, so there’s likely plenty of incentive for the developers to continue with this IP. Regardless, this is all purely a rumor right now and speculation. We’ll have to wait for the official announcement to make its way out to the public. In the meantime, if you haven’t played Ghost of Tsushima, the game is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. We also have a Before You Buy coverage on the title, which you can view in the video embedded below.