Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases Update 3 Content

Disney Dreamlight Valley is undoubtedly one of the big success stories of the last six months. The smash hit life sim adventure hybrid has been growing in popularity ever since its release last September. While the game has seen a couple of exciting content updates so far, developers Gameloft have now teased more information about the title’s upcoming update 3, which is expected to launch sometime this month.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recently shared its roadmap for early 2023. As part of that, players were given a glimpse of some of the new additions and characters that would be making their way into the village. It’s expected that Encanto character Mirabel Madrigal and Frozen icon Olaf will be heading into Disney Dreamlight Valley at some point in February, although no exact date has been given for this as yet. However, a new teaser has just been revealed that should give players a clue about what to keep an eye out for in the run-up to the arrival of a certain new villager. As spotted in Comicbook, Disney Dreamlight Valley just dropped a bit of a hint about the game’s upcoming Festival of Friendship over on their official Twitter feed.

Players are advised to look out for the opening of a new doorway in the magical game. “A new… door… is opening in #DisneyDreamlightValley’s 3rd Update, A Festival of Friendship” the tweet reads, adding that players should “keep an eye out for this ‘key’ to unlocking it!”

A new… door… is opening in #DisneyDreamlightValley's 3rd Update, "A Festival of Friendship". Keep an eye out for this 'key' to unlocking it! 🚪✨ pic.twitter.com/sxdkKzNX5w — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 1, 2023

A follow-up tweet also elaborates that this mysterious door and its key aren’t related to the many locked doors inside Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Dream Castle. Instead, it’s suggested that this door will be located somewhere else. With Mirabel from Encanto expected to arrive in the village first, it’s probably a safe bet to assume that this key and door could have something to do with her enchanted home, Casita. We’ll have to wait and see of course, whenever the character does make her grand arrival during the upcoming Festival of Friendship.

Whether or not Mirabel and Olaf will arrive at the same time also remains to be seen. Regardless, it’s still a very exciting time to be a Disney Dreamlight Valley player, with so much new content on the horizon just in the early part of this year. Players can also expect to see further characters and updates throughout the later parts of 2023, as explained by the game’s development team in a recent interview.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access. It’ll launch in full as a free-to-play title in 2023. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.