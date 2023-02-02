Dead Space Original Creator Praises The Remake

When Dead Space was initially released back in 2008, it gained a massive following over the years. Players enjoyed this new survival horror title from the development team over at EA Redwood Shores. However, the series would only receive three mainline installments before EA opted to kill off Dead Space. It remained a dormant IP for several years until recently. EA Motive was given a chance to remake the original Dead Space. Now with the game available for players to pick up and enjoy, we’re getting more feedback on their experiences.

One of the latest individuals to offer their feedback on the title was Glen Schofield. This is the man who was responsible for the creation of the original 2008 Dead Space. As a result, there were likely plenty of fans wondering about his thoughts on the remake and EA Motive Studio’s execution of the game. Fortunately, thanks to a comment on Linkedin, the individual offered some praise for the remake. This comes from Nichole Schofield’s recent post, who is currently the environment artist at Striking Distance Studios.

Within the post, Nichole says that she is happy to see so many fans, old and new, share their love for Dead Space. Meanwhile, Glen Schofield replied, thanking everyone who worked on the original and made contributions to an amazing game. Glen feels that this will be a title that will continue to stand the test of time. Additionally, he thanked Motive for taking such great care and remaking the game faithfully.

It looks like this title remake was a solid entry to the franchise for the original mind behind the IP. Now we’ll have to see what the future holds for Dead Space. With the game finally released into the marketplace, chances are the studio is taking a nice break. But once they get back into the studio and likely meet with EA, we could potentially see the studio carry on with more Dead Space content. That could be anything from another remake for the sequel or charting off a brand-new entry.

Currently, Dead Space is available to pick up on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the title, which you can view in the video we have embedded below.