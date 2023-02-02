The Sims 4 Adds More Inclusive Customisation Options

The Sims 4 recently announced a slew of new additions to the game as part of its latest update. In terms of new content, the hit life sim title will allow people to make more inclusive and reality-reflecting choices when creating their own Sims in the customiser.

Players will find a new range of accessories and cosmetic additions to use on their Sims as part of the latest update. These include certain medical wearables for the head and body, such as colour-customisable hearing aids and glucose monitors that can be assigned to Sims’ corresponding body parts. Players will find these under the newly-added Medical Wearables category under Body and Face Accessories in the Create-A-Sim screen.

Also making their way into the character creation and customisation process as part of the new update are surgery scars that can be placed on the body. Sims will now have access to Top Surgery Scars, which can be added to male Sims with either a masculine or feminine frame, from the teen or older ages under the newly-added Body Scars category.

In addition to these options, players will also find further customisation options in the form of new Binders and Shapewear. Under the Tanks, in the Tops category, players will be able to select a Binder top asset for their Teen and older Sims. In the Underwear category for Bottoms, there is also a new shapewear asset for players to use on their Sims.

The new update also implements a number of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements into the long-running game. These include UI placement for players on PlayStation consoles and cursor scaling on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms. The game’s Building Mode on console has also had some much-needed attention paid to it as part of this latest update. Players will find the building experience is much more akin to that of playing The Sims 4 on PC, in that the building catalogue will be much easier to navigate. The update also brings some tweaks to overall navigation and control settings, as well as general fixes and improvements to both the base game and a number of the title’s DLC expansions. You can read the patch notes in full over on the game’s official website.

The Sims 4 also recently revealed its next major content expansion, the Infants update, which will be launching on March 14. With the game now free to play on all platforms, these ongoing updates and content additions are sure to be well-received by the game’s extensive community.

The Sims 4 is available free to play now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.