Redfall Minimum PC System Requirements Revealed

Redfall is Arkane’s first big video game release that will be exclusive under the Xbox umbrella. After Microsoft acquired the studio in the ZeniMax Media purchase, Arkane managed to bring out Deathloop. But with the studio already having an exclusive timed deal with Sony, their first game released under Xbox’s control wasn’t an Xbox platform launch. That won’t be the case for Redfall, as it’s set to launch on Xbox Series X/S. However, much like other Microsoft Xbox game releases, you’ll also find Redfall coming to the PC platform.

If you’re planning to pick this Redfall title up for the PC, you might have wondered what the system requirements are. Fortunately, we have some new details to share after a report surfaced online. It looks as if Arkane has released the minimum PC system requirements for Redfall. This should give you an idea of whether your PC can run the game. But, of course, there is still plenty of time to make some necessary upgrades for your PC if it doesn’t quite hit the minimum system requirements.

Redfall Minimum PC System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 580

VRAM: 8 GB

Storage: 100 GB

Again, that’s just the minimum system requirements right now. We’re still waiting to see what the recommended system requirements might be. Likewise, it would be nice to know the actual performance players could expect with these system requirements. But for now, we’re left waiting for more details to arrive. At the very least, you’ll know if your system can run the game from a base entry standpoint.

However, since the game doesn’t release until May 2, 2023, you still have some time to make any necessary upgrades or changes to your PC. Recently, Arkane offered players another look into the game during the Xbox Developer Direct showcase yesterday. If you happened to miss out on that stream, you could check out the footage for the game right here. Otherwise, a trailer showcasing Redfall can be viewed in the video we have embedded above.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Redfall puts players into an FPS set in a titular island town. Unfortunately, a scientific experiment has gone wrong, leaving a legion of vampires to flood the town and cut it off from the world. Now it’s up to the players to stop the vampires from taking over, which you can do with a few friends or as a completely solo experience.

