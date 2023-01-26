Like A Dragon: Ishin Adds Kenny Omega And Rahul Kohli As Trooper Cards

Upcoming samurai action RPG Like A Dragon: Ishin! is about to get some famous faces joining the adventure. It’s been revealed that the game will feature cameo appearances from AEW world champion Kenny Ortega and actor Rahul Kohli, who has featured in a number of Netflix roles as well as providing voice acting in a range of games, including Rage 2, Gears 5 and Fortnite.

The two stars will take their place in Like A Dragon: Ishin! in amongst the ranks of the game’s recently-revealed Trooper Cards. These cards will add a deckbuilding and card-battling element to the action and combat in Like A Dragon: Ishin!, as outlined by SEGA yesterday in a new trailer.

Ortega and Kohli will feature on these cards as Shinsengumi officers and will reportedly be two of six special guests that’ll make their way into Like A Dragon: Ishin! as members of hero Sakamoto Ryoma’s uprising. These unique Trooper Cards will be available to all players as the Elite Generals bundle and can be downloaded from the game’s early access period, which starts on February 17 for those who’ve pre-ordered the game.

In terms of specifics, Omega’s Trooper Card will be called Essence of the One-Winged Angel and will allow Ryoma to slice down his opponents with angel wing slashes, which has a huge area of effect and looks like it’ll be very useful when trying to handle large numbers of enemies. Kohli’s Trooper Card will be called Essence of Firestorm and will give Ryoma the power to immolate his opponents using a scorching channelled wave of flames. It looks pretty brutal but definitely satisfying.

Kohli discusses his Trooper Card and appearance in Like A Dragon: Ishin! in a new reveal trailer which you can check out below. On the whole, the longtime fan of the Like A Dragon franchise seems delighted to be included in this reimagining of Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Similarly excited about his inclusion in the upcoming action game, Omega shares his enthusiasm for the title and his Trooper Card in a short interview clip, which you can check out below.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! is certainly cranking up the hype ahead of its upcoming launch. In recent days eager fans of the Yakuza/Like A Dragon franchise have been treated to overviews of various different aspects of the game, which takes place in 1860’s Kyo and will see the return of a number of familiar faces from the series. It certainly looks like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA have packed in plenty to please longstanding fans of the franchise, who will undoubtedly be counting down the days until Like A Dragon: Ishin! launches next month.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! launches on February 21 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

