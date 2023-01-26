Hi-Fi Rush Gets 99% Positive Steam Review Rating Already

It was only revealed less than 24 hours ago, but already Hi-Fi Rush is racking up some impressive stats. The new rhythm game from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda made a surprise appearance during yesterday’s Developer Direct showcase. Players were both excited and surprised to discover that the title was launching then and there, with Hi-Fi Rush being made available to play immediately on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Game Pass/Cloud Gaming and on Steam.

Steam users in particular seem to be really digging the rhythm title’s particular brand of action. The game has launched on Valve’s platform to an incredibly impressive user review score already, with 386 reviews having come in as of the time of writing, almost all rating the game as “very positive.” That’s good going for a game that’s been out for less than a day at this point. Hi-Fi Rush is so far on course to be a solid success for Tango Gameworks, whose previous games include the horror franchise The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo. It seems as though players are enjoying this musical tangent the studio’s gone off on though, with many of the game’s Steam reviews giving particular praise to its combat, distinctive art style and soundtrack in Hi-Fi Rush.

Hi-Fi Rush will see players stepping into the shoes of rockstar hopeful Chai, who embarks on a journey across a colour-soaked futuristic world. Platforming and combat against armies of futuristic corporate drones take centre stage in Hi-Fi Rush, which some early reviews are even calling Microsoft’s silent entry for Game Of The Year. While that’s probably a somewhat early prediction to make, it certainly appears that Hi-Fi Rush is hitting the sweet spot for many players in the gaming community.

A solid sense of rhythm is helpful here but not imperative, as this brawler will sync its combat and exploration in time to the soundtrack, which features licensed tracks from Nine Inch Nails, The Prodigy, The Black Keys and more. Everything in the game takes place to the beat of the music, with extra damage boosts or impressive combos being awarded to players who manage to jump, dodge, parry and attack in time to the rhythm of the game’s music. However, it’s not essential to do this and the game won’t become more challenging for those who may be a bit more rhythmically challenged.

Either way, it seems as though Hi-Fi Rush is being widely well-received already. The game is available to play now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass and PC via the Microsoft Store, PC Game Pass and Steam.

Source