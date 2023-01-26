Obsidian Entertainment CEO Revealed Several Of Their Failed Pitch Ideas

There are more than a few notable studios that deliver compelling narrative RPGs. One of those studios that are held prominently by so many gamers around the world is Obsidian Entertainment. This studio has turned out several thrilling experiences over the years, which includes Fallout: New Vegas. So there were bound to be plenty of games that might have been incredible hits that never came to fruition. While some studios never dwell on projects that attempted to get off the ground, we got a slight look into what Obsidian Entertainment wanted to deliver into the marketplace.

Obsidian Entertainment CEO Feargus Urquhart recently had an interview with the publication NME. It was during this conversation that word came out regarding their past planned projects. Apparently, the studio had more than a few ideas that didn’t get off the ground because of one reason or another. Before being acquired by Microsoft, Obsidian Entertainment would have to pitch ideas to various publishers in hopes of getting a game project into development which might have been the case for a few potential titles getting killed off. We’re not sure how far development got into any of these projects before the studio left them.

According to the publication, Obsidian Entertainment wanted to bring out an RPG set within The Walking Dead franchise. Of course, that never panned out because of publishers not being interested in their post-apocalyptic idea. But that’s not the only project that didn’t get a chance to shine. Interestingly enough, another idea the studio had was a game based on the reality series, Cops. Lastly, a Rick and Morty game was apparently being discussed, but that was ultimately scrapped as Microsoft acquired Obsidian Entertainment.

These are just probably a couple of examples of a list of titles that never made it into development. Right now, Obsidian Entertainment seems to have its plate full. We know that the game developers are currently working on two notable RPGs under the Xbox umbrella. That being The Outer Worlds sequel, along with a brand new IP called Avowed. Although, the CEO did state recently that the studio would love to get another chance at working with the Fallout franchise.

