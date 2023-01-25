Ayaka Original Anime Series Reveals Character Trailer, Theme Songs

A new character trailer for the upcoming original anime series Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds was revealed on Wednesday showcasing both of the main characters Yukito Yanagi (CV: Yuuto Uemura) and Jingi Sagawa (CV: Takuma Terashima). The trailer also reveals the opening theme song “AYAKASHI” will be performed by angela and the ending theme song “Flashback” will be performed by saji. Ayaka will be animated by Studio Blanc and is set to release later in 2023. The series will be available to watch on Crunchyroll when it’s released.

Ayaka is Studio Blanc’s first original anime series since it was founded on September 3, 2008, by Takeshi Eriguchi—former employee of studio Seven Arcs (Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You, Blue Period, Chained Soldier). Studio Blanc is still a relatively small animation studio with a relatively small history of work. This year marks the first for the studio in which they’ll release at least two complete anime series, the other being The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World, which is currently airing with new episodes released every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

Ayaka Anime Cast

Yukito Yanagi : Yuuto Uemura Thorfinn – Vinland Saga Kiriya Nouzen – 86 Eighty-Six

: Yuuto Uemura Jingi Sagawa : Takuma Terashima Shiroe – Log Horizon Shiki Granbell – Edens Zero

: Takuma Terashima Haruaki Kurama : Takahiro Sakurai Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 Giyuu Tomioka – Demon Slayer

: Takahiro Sakurai Aka Ibuki : Yuichiro Umehara Goblin Slayer – Goblin Slayer Courier – Akudama Drive

: Yuichiro Umehara

Aka Ibuki, Yukito Yanagi, Jingi Sagawa, Haruaki Kurama (from left to right)

Ayaka Anime Staff

Director: Nobuyoshi Nagayama Happy Sugar Life Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan

Nobuyoshi Nagayama Series Composition: GoRA K

GoRA Original Character Designs: redjuice Guilty Crown Beatless

redjuice Character Design : Misaki Kaneko Smile Down the Runway

: Misaki Kaneko Music: Kana Shibue Sasaki and Miyano Devils’ Line

Kana Shibue Sound Director : Ryou Tanaka K Inuyashiki

: Ryou Tanaka Production Designer: Naoya Tanaka Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars

Naoya Tanaka

Synopsis

The Ayaka original anime series is a collab project between GoRA and King Records. GoRA is most famously known for being the original creator of the hit series K and the tall list of spin-off manga that come with the series as well. King Records production company is most notably known for having a hand in producing some big-name anime series such as Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto, Tsuredure Children, Ajin, and most recently series such as Don’t Toy With, Me Miss Nagatoro, Tomodachi Game and The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!

King Records is currently producing a handful of anime series that are currently airing that includes the following:

Eternal Boys

In/Spectre Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog (HIDIVE)

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World (Crunchyroll)

The story follows Yukito Yanagi, an orphan who one day encounters an eccentric disciple of his father’s. The strange man takes him to his birthplace on Ayakajima, made up of seven islands where mysterious beings called “Mitama” and dragons are rumored to reside. There, Yukito meets his father’s two other disciples, who protect the harmony of Ayakajima… which soon threatens to collapse. (Synopsis via Crunchyroll)

