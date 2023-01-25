Elder Scrolls Online Gets New Spotlight At Xbox Developer Direct

The Elder Scrolls Online is currently one of the biggest and most important MMORPGs on the market. Why is that? The team at Zenimax has crafted an MMORPG that has not only released years’ worth of content, but they’re constantly working on new content for fans to enjoy. At the Developer Direct for Xbox, they teased that the MMORPG would be getting a big announcement, and they did do that, with a little bit of a twist. Because they honestly teased the announcement that’ll come later today. But we’ll tell you what we know right now.

First and foremost, the next addition to Elder Scrolls Online will be an expansion called Necrom. We got a very small teaser of the cinematic trailer for that expansion, which teases many things. Luckily, you won’t have to wait too long for the expansion to arrive. That’s because the head of the team announced it’ll release in June. So you’ll be in the game’s newest chapter soon enough.

What makes Necrom so special compared to past DLC and expansions? Well, you’ll be heading to a part of Tamriel that hasn’t been viewed since the third mainline game in the 90s! That means many of you will be seeing this part of the world for the first time. Plus, it’ll connect the Morrowind title and Skyrim via the enemy that will emerge through this new content.

But that’s not the only thing that’ll be available in the content. Fans have been asking for a new playable class, and they’ll get it at last. With the DLC, you’ll become an Arcanist, and the team states that you’ll love the class and its abilities.

A bit of a letdown came when they announced that there would be a Twitch stream very soon where they’ll talk about the DLC expansion even more, so keep your eyes on their Twitch channel, so you don’t miss a thing!

For those of you who are interested in the MMORPG but haven’t played it yet, you’re in luck. Not only is the game available on PC and all available consoles, including a next-gen updated version for the Xbox Series X/S, but you also have one more advantage.

The team revealed that all past DLC is free to players starting today! So you won’t have to spend a fortune as you attempt to catch up before the next expansion in the game arrives.

You can watch the full presentation below:

Source: YouTube