Hi-Fi Rush, New Bethesda And Tango Gameworks Project, Will Be Revealed Soon

A rumor is going around that a new project from two Xbox owned game companies is going to be revealed soon.

Our source shared this information on Twitter:

“PREMIERE

A new game from Bethesda x Tango Gameworks will be announced (and/or released) soon (probably in Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct event)

Name of the game :

Hi-Fi RUSH (Project Hibiki)

Will come in Standard and Deluxe Edition

Game is rated ESRB Teen (PEGI 12)”

This Bethesda would be Bethesda Softworks, the publishing division separated from Bethesda Game Studios that actually makes the games. In this capacity, Bethesda Softworks has been publishing games from Bethesda Game Studios and all the other Zenimax owned game studios. They have been publishing id software games for over a decade.

In this capacity, Bethesda has also been Tango Gameworks’s official publisher since the latter started making games. They have published all three console games from the publisher so far; The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Hi-Fi RUSH seems to be Bethesda’s game rather than Tango’s. They filed the trademark application two years ago, and subsequently filed for the logo as well.

While the information dataminers have sought out is not that plenty and cannot be fully verified, we seem to already have production art available. Of course, this may not reflect the final product, but it’s proof that Hi-Fi RUSH exists.

An artist on ArtStation has posted some production art with a tentative Hi-Fi RUSH logo behind it. The artist works for a company that does do outsourcing work for Zenimax owned studios, and they have done work with the likes of Arkane Studios and MachineGames.

The artist has shared these descriptions for the art he has posted:

“Concept design for a scifi character, from an unreleased shooter game demo.”

“Concept designs for modular scifi structures to be used in an ‘artificial training environment’. These modular pieces would be used to construct challenging obstacles for the players to train in. From an unreleased shooter game demo.”

The description certainly makes it sound like Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks have been working on a multiplayer shooter with a sci-fi theme. Of course, that very neatly describes Unreal Tournament, and the many other multiplayer shooter games like it.

Hi-Fi RUSH sounds like it could be a great throwback multiplayer shooter, or it may have more in common with contemporary games of the same genre, such as Destiny or PUBG. In either case, it sounds like just the kind of game that the Xbox Series X|S needs, and exactly the sort of game they would want to announce on the Xbox Developer_Direct.

