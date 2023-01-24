Rumor: New PlayStation 5 Model To Be Announced And Start Production This April

A new hardware model might just be the thing the video game industry needs to get over what looks like bad times looming.

New rumors have emerged that a new PlayStation 5 model will start production on the same month that it will be announced: April 2023.

Our source had this to say on Twitter:

“Rumour New PlayStation 5 Model Starts Mass Production In April! An Announcement Also Scheduled In April!

Unknown If This PlayStation 5 Pro: Definitely 5nm/4nm & Liquid Metal Again For PlayStation 5 Pro!”

The rumors about a new PlayStation 5 model have been swirling since last year. Technically, some fans think Sony has already made the changes necessary to make a new model.

As far back as 2021, fans noticed that their digital model PlayStation 5 is conspicuously lighter. This removed weight is not accounted for by the removal of the disc drive on that model.

Subsequently, just last September, a YouTuber opened up a PlayStation 5 to confirm that it lost weight because parts had been replaced and the motherboard design was changed, making it significantly lighter. This lighter PlayStation 5 still has a disc drive, but now weighs less than the digital version of the PlayStation 5 from before 2021.

These were confirmed changes, but did not themselves constitute new models for the console. They did, however, tie in well to the actual first models to come about of a new PlayStation 5 in development with an optional disc drive. The original version of this rumor suggested that they would sell this model moving forward, so that only gamers who owned the original model with a disc drive inside it would get that version of the console.

A later version of this rumor suggested that the optional disc drive would not be compatible with the original discless digital model of the PlayStation 5. The reason for this being, much like the Xbox One X, this new PlayStation 5 model would amount to a mid-generation upgrade.

There is also a separate rumor, from a different source, suggesting that Sony has been working on a PlayStation 5 Slim, that would significantly shrink the console, to the degree that it uses less power and runs cooler. We also floated the possibility that both rumors could be referring to the same console.

Whatever the case, it was hard to ignore when a Sony executive hinted at “an important time for the platform” coming later this year. While he did not address the rumors directly, a new iteration of the PlayStation 5 would fit that description.

All of these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, but if there was a time for Sony to be coming out with a new version of the PlayStation 5, now would be a very good time to get consumers interested in new products, hopefully helping the industry counter the seemingly bad times that are coming for it.

