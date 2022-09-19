Rumor: New PlayStation 5 Is Being Made For Release in 2024

As many of us know, the PS5 has been an extremely difficult console to get your hands on since it releases shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic started. However, there are now rumors going around that Sony is planning to release a new PlayStation 5 console that would release in 2024. This new model console would include a detachable disc drive. It’s known that company Sony has made many small adjustments to the PlayStation 5 console since its launch in 2020, but now it seems we just might be getting a whole new console.

Tom Henderson, a reputable leaker, reported that Sony might just be preparing a new PS5 console for release around September 2024. This console will be about the same as the other models on the market but will include a detachable disc drive. This digital-only PS5 console is supposed to be sold on its own but also as a bundle pack with the disc drive. However, it is expected that the disc drive will also be sold separately, in case you decide to purchase it later. This could mean that the already existing PS5s without a disc drive should be able to use it as well, which would be really cool for players who already own one. Furthermore, the report went on to say that old PS5 consoles will be replaced completely once this 2024 model is released. So there will no longer be a choice between a Digital Edition or a normal PS5, instead, you will have to buy the disc drive sep

As many of us know, just from how the world is changing and growing, it is very likely that video games will move away from a physical discs, cartridges, and other physical media soon anyways. Both Sony and Microsoft have been the first gaming companies to release video gaming consoles that are digital-only, so other companies like Nintendo might be behind them in that regard. The sales of digital video games have increased a lot over the years, and it is also so easy for companies to run a couple of day sales on digital games to get it to more gamers or make it easier to play indie games. It is bound to happen down the line that everything around us will be digital if it isn’t already happening.

Right now, it still isn’t easy to get a PS5 console, as some people have to go to Sony drops to be able to purchase one, however, we hope to see them more and more on the shelves within do time, but hopefully, with this new console, we won’t have as many problems getting our hands on them.

The news about this console is still a rumor, so nothing has been announced about it by Sony as of yet, but hopefully, we will know whether or not this is happening in the near future.

Source.