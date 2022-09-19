Assassin’s Creed Codename Red Fan-Made Concept Video Showcases Possibilities for Upcoming Title

Ubisoft recently announced at Ubifoward that they are currently working on not just one, but two Assassin’s Creed titles. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and Assassin’s Creed Codename Red. These two games will be different in scope as Mirage plans to bring back the classic take on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, with a smaller more in-depth story-heavy game, while Codename Red will follow the scale of Valhalla.

As many fans have been requesting for what seems like decades, Ubisoft is finally bringing the Assassin’s Creed franchise to Japan. Officially announced at Ubifoward 2022, players will embark on a new journey set in Fuedal Japan. However, Ubisoft will have Mirage released in 2023, while Codename Red is still a ways out from release. Fans are itching to learn more about Codename Red and as that might take some time, YouTuber user TeaserPlay has made a fan-made concept video showcasing what they think Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will look like.

Developed on Unreal Engine 5, TeaserPlays showcases Fuedal Japan in a beautiful fashion. We see temples, different weather patterns, and serene locations all scattered across a sprawling map. I must remind you this is all concept footage, none of this is from Ubisoft, as the game is still kept under tight wraps. This gives players a little tease of what we should be expecting to see when the game does finally come to fruition. It will be surreal to finally get an AC game set in Japan, and the possibilities for the Assassin’s Creed Japan title are endless. But until we learn more about Codename Red, we will have to keep ourselves patient and watch this concept fan-made video!

Check out the brand new fan-made Assassin’s Creed Codename Red concept gameplay down below:

On the other side of things, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage will follow a familiar character from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Basim Ibn Ishaq. The epic reveal trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Mirage trailer heads deep into the 9th century and takes place in the dense and sprawling city of Baghdad.

In a somewhat Aladdin-like initial sequence, viewers get a good look at Basim’s humble origins as a street thief in a Baghdad marketplace. This upcoming entry in the series seems to be taking the franchise back to its roots and this should be super exciting for all AC fans. The opening entries in the long-running franchises are some of the best, and if Ubisoft manages to nail that feeling in Mirage, we should be expecting an awesome game on the horizon. If you want to learn more about Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, make sure to check out our full article talking about the game right here!

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is set to release sometime in 2023, while AC: Codename Red has yet to be given a window. Are you excited to see where Ubisoft takes the Assassin’s Creed franchise? Let us know in the comments below if you are excited about the new batch of upcoming games!

