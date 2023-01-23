One Piece, Suzume Films Nominated for Japan Academy Film Prizes

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association announced on Monday its list of award nominees which includes big titles such as Suzume, One Piece Film Red and The First Slam Dunk. The awards take into account movies released in Japan between the time frame of January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. This year will mark the 46th annual awards with previous big names taking home the grand “Animation of the Year” award, including Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time (2022), Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (2021) and Weathering With You (2020) the past three years. The following is a stacked group of wonderful films that will be up for the “Animation of the Year” award this year.

One Piece Film Red

This isn’t the first award nomination for the film. One Piece Film Red was nominated for the Best Animation Film award at the Mainichi Film Awards and is also currently up for both “Best Film” and “Best Anime Song” at the 2022 Crunchyroll Awards. The film was already given the “Special Award” at this year’s Japan Academia Film Prize awards ahead of other selections. One Piece Film Red grossed over $184 million at the worldwide box office, making it the most successful One Piece film of the franchise to date.

Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as “otherworldly”—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta’s fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks’ daughter. (One Piece Film Red synopsis via Crunchyroll)

The First Slam Dunk

While this may possibly be The First Slam Dunk‘s award nomination since it hit theaters, the film has also seen its fair share of commercial success. The First Slam Dunk has garnered a respectable $74 million at the Japanese Box Office. So, not accounting for international release, which a date has yet to be determined for, the film has become a box office hit. The First Slam Dunk earned just under $10 million opening weekend, which wasn’t too far beyond One Piece Film Red‘s $16 million opening weekend. The film debuted at #1 on the charts and respectively held that spot for the second and third weeks of its release.

Hanamichi Sakuragi’s got no game with girls–none at all! It doesn’t help that he’s known for throwing down at a moment’s notice and always coming out on top. A hopeless bruiser, he’s been rejected by 50 girls in a row! All that changes when he meets the girl of his dreams, Haruko, and she’s actually not afraid of him! When she introduces him to the game of basketball, his life is changed forever…(Slam Dunk manga synopsis via VIZ Media)

Suzume no Tojimari

Suzume no Tojimari could possibly be the front-runner for the award. The film was recently announced as the first Japanese animation nomination to be selected for the “Competition” section at the Berlin Internation Film Festival in 21 years, the last being Spirited Away. The film is currently the 10th highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan and is currently up for four other awards that include “Best Animated Picture” (Hochi Film Awards), “Outstanding Achievement in Music” (Japan Academy Film Prize) and the “Best Animation Film” and “Ōfuji Noburō Award” at the 2023 Mainichi Film Awards. It’s also worth noting that RADWIMPS and Kazuma Jinnouchi are nominees in the “Best Music” category at this year’s awards for Suzume as well. The film was created and directed by the iconic, award-winning director Makoto Shinkai.

Doors of Disaster open across Japan, bringing misfortune. 17-year-old Suzume lives in a quiet town in the Kyushu region in Japan. The story begins when she meets a young man on a journey to discover all the doors. She follows him and finds an old door at an abandoned building in the mountains. As if drawn by something, she reaches out… This is the start of her journey across Japan to lock up the doors that bring disasters. Makoto Shinkai’s modern adventure and story about a girl’s freedom and growth sets off. (Suzume synopsis)

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

This will be the film’s first big-time award nomination. And while the film isn’t nearly as popular as the previous three, the work still comes from a multi-award-winning director in Keiichi Hara. And even more so, this now award-nominated film is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Mizuki Tsujimura. Lonely Castle in The Mirror was released in theaters across Japan on December 23, 2022, and opened up with earnings just above $838k. The film has now grossed a total of $5.8 million at the Japanese Box Office and is currently awaiting international release dates.

In a tranquil neighbourhood of Tokyo, seven teenagers wake to find their bedroom mirrors are shining.

At a single touch, they are pulled from their lonely lives to a wondrous castle filled with winding stairways, watchful portraits and twinkling chandeliers. In this new sanctuary, they are confronted with a set of clues leading to a hidden room where one of them will be granted a wish. But there’s a catch: if they don’t leave the castle by five o’clock, they will be punished. As time passes, a devastating truth emerges: only those brave enough to share their stories will be saved. (Lonely Castle in the Mirror synopsis)

INU-OH

Last but certainly not least, INU-OH is the most decorated film of the entire bunch and could possibly take home yet another award. The film is currently awaiting results from four different awards, was nominated for three others, and has already won another three. In short, INU-OH has been nominated for more awards than any of the others from this group of nominees combined. In 2021, the film won the “Special Distinction Prize” at the Bucheon International Animation Festival and later went on to win “Best Animated Feature” at the Fantasia International Film Festival a year later. INU-OH was even nominated for “Best Animated Feature Film” at the Golden Globe Awards this year. The film is directed by critically acclaimed and award-winning director Masaaki Yuasa.

Inu-Oh is born with unique physical characteristics, and the horrified adults cover every inch of his body with garments, including a mask on his face. One day, he meets a boy named Tomona, a blind biwa player, and as Tomona plays a delicate song of tangled fate, Inu-Oh discovers an incredible ability to dance. Inu-Oh and Tomona become business partners and inseparable friends, using their creative gifts to survive on the margins of society, as song after song gain them notoriety and propel them to stardom. Through the songs, Inu-Oh mesmerizes his audiences on stage, and gradually begins to transform into someone of unequaled beauty. But why is Tomona blind? Why was Inu-Oh born with unique characteristics? It is a story about the friendship of Inu-Oh and Tomona, who dance and sing to get to the truth and break each other’s curse.

