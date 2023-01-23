New Developer Deep Dive Details More On Sons Of The Forest

A new interview with Sons of the Forest developers Endnight Games has given players another look at what to expect in the upcoming game. The survival horror title is set to be released next month and ahead of its launch, Endnight Games has been sharing some insights into the long-awaited sequel to The Forest.

The latest video comes courtesy of IGN and focuses on five new things that potential players will need to know ahead of their adventures in Sons of the Forest. The clip discusses the game’s previously revealed AI companions system in a bit more detail, as well as explains the different uses for your main in-game friend Kelvin. If you’re looking for someone to hold your radio and play music whilst you build your base, Kelvin’s your man. Alternatively, you’ll be able to make friends with a number of other NPCs, including a three-legged mutant and other notable inhabitants of the forest.

You can check out the full deep dive with the developers right here if you’re keen to see what’s coming up in Sons of the Forest.

As explained in the footage, the game will also feature a more dynamic set of seasonal changes, with greater variety in weather conditions and more realism in environmental design. Players will need to stock up on their resources during the spring, summer and autumn months ahead of the brutal winter to come. This all adds to the survival aspect of the game, giving players more to think about as they try to stay alive amidst the horrors of the forest. The developers explain that these seasonal changes will occur gradually, giving players a bit more time to prepare for the harsher months, as would happen in real life.

Sons of the Forest will also make use of a more dynamic construction system which will allow players to be a bit more creative with their buildings. The process of arranging and building with logs is also made more realistic, as opposed to a predetermined placement that players simply have to slot pieces into. Additionally, as reported earlier, the overall map size in Sons of the Forest will be four times bigger than in the original game. Players will be able to explore a massively more varied island setting, as well as its subterranean depths during their adventures in this mysterious forest world. The game also makes use of more complex AI systems, to ensure that the game responds dynamically and feels as realistic as possible for players when they’re interacting with the world around them.

It’s clear that an incredible amount of detail and effort has gone into Sons of the Forest, which releases on February 23. The game will be available on PC via Steam. Although there’s no word on a console release for the game just yet, we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for if and when that happens.

Source