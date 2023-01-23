The Last Of Us Episode 2 Receives Great Reviews

The second episode of The Last of Us TV show debuted yesterday on HBO and it continues the show’s high user rating on IMDb. The second episode, ‘Infected’, currently sits at a rating of 9.5/10 on IMDb after receiving just over 7,000 reviews. This comes after the first episode received a 9.2/10. It’s important to note that the episode hasn’t been out even a full 24 hours yet so these reviews are likely to keep coming in.

This comes after the huge success of the adaptation’s first episode which saw The Last of Us Part 1‘s sales on PlayStation 5 rise by 238% in the UK alone which sees a huge increase in the game’s already massive fanbase. The show itself has been praised for its faithfulness to the original game and while the show certainly adapts and changes certain situations fans are noting this down as making the series even better.

When the first episode aired last week the show’s co-writers and producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said they were “overjoyed” at fan’s response to the adaptation:

Our focus was simply to make the best possible adaptation of this beloved story for as big an audience as we could… We are overjoyed to see how many fans, both old and new, have welcomed The Last of Us into their homes and their hearts. Craig Mazin (Writer and Producer) and Neil Druckmann (Writer and Producer)

It’s more than likely that they’ll even be more enthused at the continued support from fans going into the second episode. When The Last of Us premiered on HBO it was HBO’s second-largest debut on the platform after the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon which saw nearly 10 million people tune in for the first episode.

If you’ve already seen the latest episode and can’t wait for next week HBO currently has a companion podcast running covering each episode as they come out with Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann and hosted by Troy Baker. The podcast provides even more behind-the-scenes goodness from the show. Last week Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann talked about how the first episode’s amazing opening was almost “boring.” If you still haven’t seen either the first or second episode of the show yet you can currently watch the first episode on HBO Max and for those in the UK and Ireland you can watch the show on Sky Atlantic and NOW.