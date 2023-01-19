The Last of Us HBO Series Is Driving People Back To The Game

We’ve seen a wide range of different video game adapted series and movies released. Most would say that they were not all that well executed. However, it does look like HBO’s The Last of Us managed to capture lighting in a bottle. This series has brought in some massive numbers, and it’s seemingly being enjoyed by both viewers who enjoyed the original video game release alongside those who never even heard of the game. It’s certainly on people’s watch lists as we wait for the next thrilling episode to air. But it turns out that this debut episode has driven so much traffic back to the video games.

The Last of Us and its sequel were both successful releases that brought in a ton of sales numbers. However, a resurgence has happened for video games. It’s been reported that the games are back on top of the sales charts for Amazon. That’s both the original installment along with the sequel release, The Last of Us Part II. This might mean that some players are getting a chance to play this game for the very first time or could even sway some viewers to pick up video games in general.

With the first season of The Last of Us already said to include the story from the first game, players can dive into the title now. You’ll get the full story of both Joel and Ellie’s journey across the country, along with the highs and lows of their experience. While the HBO series is likely making some slight changes or adding more storyline content, the major plot points will likely be incorporated. Likewise, with the first episode of the series already out, you can get a look at how the story has been adapted so far.

Again, the first episode alone from the HBO series adaptation does expand on certain areas. But the major points within the narrative have been featured. It’s worth pointing out that there are a few options to play The Last of Us if you haven’t already done so. Not only was there the original PlayStation 3 release, but a remastered edition came out shortly after for the PlayStation 4. Then there was a remake release that came last year on the PlayStation 5 with PC players receiving the game on March 3, 2023.

