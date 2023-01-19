12 Best Switch Party Games

The Nintendo Switch is the perfect console to have fun with friends. So if you’re looking for games to play with them, we can help you out with that.

#12 Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Let’s start with a game requiring your friends to work with you so that no one will die. Metaphorically speaking, of course.

In Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, you’ll collaborate to diffuse a set of bombs. That sounds easy, but it’s not. Only one of you will be allowed to look at the bomb, and you’ll have to relay what you’re seeing to your friends, who will play the “bomb experts.” Those “experts” have the instructions to diffuse many bombs, but you need to help them learn what it is to get the right instructions.

So put your talking and listening skills to the test so everyone can live!

#11 Overcooked 2

If you’re looking for something a bit more “traditional” in terms of a party game, then maybe Overcooked 2 is more your speed.

The cooking frenzy continues in the sequel to the hit game, and you’ll have to work with all the cooks in the kitchen to keep the orders flowing! Again, cooperation is vital, so work with your co-op partners and serve the customers no matter where they are!

Traverse the wacky levels to deliver the food, then slowly build up your business until you’re one of the top restaurants around! Do you think you can cook like nobody’s business? Or will your attempt fall flat?

#10 Super Bomberman R

While he’s not as popular as he was back in the early days of gaming, Bomberman is still a classic character. His best title of recent years is Super Bomberman R, a game that you can play alone or with friends.

If you play the story mode, you and one co-op partner can work your way through 50 levels, blasting your way through to the end!

Or you can head to the online modes and try something like “Battle Mode.” In the mode, eight players will have to fight their way through a maze until there’s only player left standing!

Either way you play, it’ll be a blast.

#9 Rocket League

Some of you will no doubt want a high-octane title that you can have fun with as you play with friends and Rocket League is that title.

The game has been growing steadily every year since its release, and there are plenty of things within it to keep you playing for a while. The title focuses on taking a car and using it as a battering ram to launch a ball into a giant net.

But, of course, your opponents won’t want you to do that! So blast by them at high speed and use incredible acrobatics to get the shot you need to score the goal!

#8 Mario Party Superstars

The Mario Party franchise has had its ups and downs over the years, but with Mario Party Superstars, they’re harkening back to better days and bringing the best of the best out to play.

The game’s classic boards are brought back from the N64 era, where the series started. Additionally, 100 minigames from the franchise’s past have returned in all their glory. So you can get your friends and relive some of the nostalgia of times past. Or you can introduce others to the fun of the series!

You can enjoy the game with friends in multiple ways, so don’t be afraid to try it out!

#7 Mario Tennis Aces

Mario isn’t just a plumber who beats up Bowser regularly, and he sounds nothing like Chris Pratt. He’s also a sports star!

The Nintendo Switch has brought back many classic sports series featuring Mario, and one of the best is Mario Tennis Aces. The tennis games began back on the N64, but this new entry ups the challenge and fun to a new level. For example, there’s a story mode in the game that you can participate in.

There are also plenty of characters for you to play as, each with their own skills and specialties for you to master. So go be an ace!

#6 Nintendo Switch Sports

Now let’s talk about a title that came out in 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports was the “sequel” to Wii Sports, and it aimed to give players a familiar yet fresh experience with the sports-themed minigames.

There are multiple sports to play in the title. You can do classics like bowling or play soccer, volleyball, sword fighting, and more. Some of the games even let you play against dozens of other players! Create your avatar to look like you, then dive into the game with friends to see who can do these games the best.

The game also got a free update that brought in golf!

#5 Super Mario Maker 2

In recent times, multiple video games have put out a new challenge between players and their friends. One gamer would use a level creator and make a challenging map, then have their friends try to conquer it.

Super Mario Maker 2 is the ultimate version of that concept. The entire game is based around making levels featuring Mario and his friends and putting them online to have other people try. You can go as basic as you want or as complex as you want. Trust us; we’ve seen some insanely designed courses.

When you’re done making something, go online and download levels from other players to see what they made!

#4 Just Dance 2022

Why do we like playing party games so much? It’s possibly because there are fun things more fun than having a blast with your friends and cutting loose. So to those that enjoy that feeling, we give you Just Dance 2022.

The latest entry in the beloved Ubisoft series is perfect for the Switch, thanks to the Joy-Con controllers. So you’ll be able to move to the beat in many ways to get a high score and rock out to some of the best tracks in the world currently. Plus, you’ll get classic beats!

So go dance like no one is watching and cut up a rug!

#3 Super Mario Party

While the previous entry from this franchise was a collection of the best minigames the series had, Super Mario Party is a fresh entry that many considered a reboot to the franchise.

The game plays as you would expect. You’ll take on 80+ minigames with or against your friends and try to come out on top across the boards.

You can play the game locally with your friends/family or bring in players from Nintendo Switch Online to have fun with. There are also single-player modes to test your skills in.

So get the party started and see how much there is to be had in Super Mario Party!

#2 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Not all party games are meant to be simple and fun. Some are about domination and testing your skills to prove your superiority! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the ultimate test of friendship as you battle as some of the greatest video game characters ever to see who comes out on top!

With the most extensive roster in the series’ history, you’ll have many characters to choose from. You can be Mario, Link, Pikachu, Samus, Simon Belmont, Min-Min, Byleth, Terry Bogard, Minecraft Steve, Sephiroth, Pyra/Mythra, and so on!

Dive into the World of Light single-player mode for a grand adventure, or head to the multiplayer to beat up any fool that dares challenge you.

#1 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch by a large margin, so it shouldn’t be that hard to see why this is the #1 party game for Switch.

The racing franchise has been going on since the SNES, and it’s grown with every version. True, the game is a port of the Wii U version, but it’s had multiple upgrades over the years. That includes the Booster Course Pass that is going to continue into 20223.

Even without that, the racing game is perfect for you and your friends to play. Go through the many courses of the game and see who comes in first. Or head to the Battle Mode and see if you can defeat your friends!