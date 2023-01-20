Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Will Get Showcased Next Month

The Game Awards last year were full of exciting video game announcements, updates, and trailers. However, none of us expected the return to Armored Core. With FromSoftware seemingly moving on to other game titles these past few years, it was believed that Armored Core was dead in the water. But fortunately for fans of the IP, we got a surprise title announcement. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is in development, and we’ll get another thrilling mech-based title into the marketplace. However, some of the finer details about what this installment will bring are unknown.

Fortunately, it looks like the news should be coming out into the marketplace for this title. It’s been confirmed that next month there will be a showcased for this game. Fans that want to check out the game will get to see it during the BNE Fun Live 2023 presentation. It’s an event that will happen on February 3, 2023, at 6 PM ET. It’s not an event that will be held in English, so you might have to deal with subtitles if they are featured. Regardless, if anything, we might get some footage for the game.

Since the game was unveiled, there were a few slight details about what players can expect. For instance, it’s already been confirmed that this game wouldn’t be adapted to feel like a Soulsborne experience. That might be a relief for some players as they might have expected the Armored Core franchise would end up playing much like the past popular FromSoftware titles.

Additionally, we know a bit about the narrative of this game. So far, we know that there is an ongoing battle to secure a special resource found on an unstable planet. Players can also likely expect the traditional gameplay mechanics that Armored Core is known for. You’re handling mechs, so that means making different tweaks to fit your playstyle and getting it ready for battle. Of course, we’ll likely hear more about the game in the coming months, as it’s slated to release in 2023.

While we don’t have a specific release date, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be launching on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it does launch in 2023.

