Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2.0 Patch Update Now Live

It was just earlier this week that we got word that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 had their season delayed. That’s unfortunate news for fans of the franchise, but at least it means the studio is working to ensure it comes out smoothly without any technical hiccups. Regardless, you’ll have a new update available if you plan on diving into the games today and through the weekend. Today a new patch has gone out to further clear out some bugs found in the titles.

The Call of Duty franchise is constantly evolving, with online gameplay being a massive component. So naturally, with any update, there will be a slew of minor bugs that the studio would need to clear out. Fortunately, it looks like developers took out quite a few bugs today. As a result, a new update has gone out for both games, which should make for an ideal gameplay experience. With the patch notes now live, you can check out the full rundown of what was changed right here.

The update mainly revolved around bug fixes, which hit several aspects of the game. We’ll highlight a few bug fixes that you’ll find featured in the latest patch update below, but for the full rundown, you’ll want to check the official patch notes page linked above or below in our source link.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II January 20 Patch Notes Highlight

Fixed an issue that caused multiple speaker names to persist on screen when four or more players were talking in chat.

Fixed an issue that caused previewing a desired Bundle in the Store to show incorrect content.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Player’s screen to turn black while navigating the Store.

Fixed a UI issue that showed all Operators using the same execution.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused melee kills not to track.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 January 20 Patch Notes Highlight

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented match wins from counting towards Calling Card Challenges.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to maintain the effects of Dead Silence or Battle Rage by purchasing a new Field Upgrade while another was already active.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to gain XP when using a Stim in the Gas.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze and disconnect a Player, or cause loss of functionality, after interacting with a Loadout Crate.

Again, this is just a patch update, and now the start of the next season. If you want to enjoy the latest season, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. It’s already been confirmed that the second season won’t actually be available until February 15, 2023. However, more details are said to come out for the season before it launches into the marketplace.

