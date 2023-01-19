Can Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Top The Original?

When you have a hit property, regardless of whether it’s a TV show, movie, or video game, the immediate question is, “can we get more from it?” Meaning will there be a follow-up or sequel? For some properties, that can’t happen as they’re meant to be one-offs. However, to those with sequels, the question then morphs to, “can the sequel live up to the standard of the original?” Meaning, can it be as quality as the first one? That question has been the downfall of many properties, as some sequels don’t do as well as the original. With the mystery around Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and its plot, many wonder if that “downfall” will happen again.

After all, we’ve known about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for a while, but we’ve only had that first teaser trailer. Since then, it’s been silence. Furthermore, while it’s been stated in certain ways that the game will finally arrive in 2023, we don’t know when. Furthermore, as other games have proven, you can get delayed many times before release.

That’s why many gamers, and certain news outlets, wonder if the delays are because of the quality of the title and the team at Insomniac trying to top what they did before. But is that possible?

Yes, it’s possible, and there’s a perfect example out there for why—the Batman Arkham Trilogy. The first game was considered a phenomenal title that broke boundaries and set standards for what was to come. But the sequel was a masterpiece and influenced the games that would come, including a certain game involving Spider-Man.

The real question is, “how big will they make the sequel?” Unlike with the Batman games we mentioned, expanding the area that Spider-Man can go to isn’t an option. The first game and the Miles Morales spinoff had New York in full as their base of operations. So like other games before them, they’ll have to use New York in fun ways to get around the “same old area” issue.

Villains are going to be the backbone of the story. The first game perfectly wove Peter Parker’s story with the villains and people he knew and how he had to save the city at the cost of his health and happiness. With the promise of Venom, who is Harry Osborne in this version of the universe, a deep story is within reach.

But as in all things, it’s about execution. So until the game comes out, all we can do is speculate.

Source: The Gamer