Tales of Wedding Rings Anime Announced, Key Visual and Cast Revealed

An anime adaptation for the manga series Tales of Wedding Rings by Maybe was announced on Tuesday. The first key visual and main cast members were revealed as part of the big announcement. The key visual was drawn by Maybe himself to commemorate the big announcement that you can view below.

Tales of Wedding Rings Cast

Gen Satou will voice the role of the male protagonist Satou. Some of Satou’s biggest roles include Chrome from Dr. Stone, Kou Yamori from Call of the Night, and Fumiya Tomozaki from Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki. His upcoming role as Haruto is his 5th announced main role of 2023. He is currently the voice of Finn Oldman in the series High Card, which is currently airing for the Winter 2023 season. Satou is also set to voice the male protagonist of Ganta Namaki in the highly anticipated series Insomniacs After School, which is set to premiere in April 2023.

Akari Kitou will join Satou as the voice of the female protagonist Hime. Some of her biggest roles include Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer, Suzune Horikita from Classroom of the Elite, Tsukasa Yuzaki from Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You, Nene Yashiro from Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, Kate from Shadows House, and more recently, Eve from Birdie Wing -Golf Girls’ Story-.

Kitou is set to voice a total of 14 characters in 2023 (for now), including the reprising of some of her previous roles such as Eve, Tsukasa, and Nezuko. One of her highly anticipated roles for 2023 is Kyouka Uzen, the main female protagonist in the upcoming anime series Chained Soldier.

No other cast, staff, or studio information has been revealed at this time.

Manga

Written and illustrated by Maybe, Tales of Wedding Rings began publicization back in March 2014 under Monthly Big Gangan magazine and has since published a total of 12 volumes. The series is currently ongoing with Volume 13 set to release on January 25, 2023. US-based publisher Yen Press acquired the English license for the series in 2017 and began publishing physical copies in 2018. Since then, Yen Press has released the first 11 volumes of the series with no release date set for Volume 12.

Tales of Wedding Rings manga currently has 1.3 million copies in circulation as of January 2023.

Satou and his best friend, Hime, have been together for as long as he can remember. So when she tells him she’s going back to her home world to get married, his first thought is to follow her and crash her wedding. All goes according to plan, and with a kiss from Hime herself, Satou becomes the new groom! But unbeknownst to Satou, the man who marries Hime is destined to be a hero of immense power and save the world! Is Satou up for the challenge, or is this just too much responsibility for one high schooler to handle?! (Manga synopsis via Yen Press)

No release date for the upcoming Tales of Wedding Rings anime series has been announced.

