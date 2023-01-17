Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 Trailer Revealed, Premieres March 3

A new trailer for Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 was revealed on Tuesday as part of its release date announcement. The first part of Part 3 will begin airing on March 3, 2023, while the second half of Part 3 will air later in 2023. There is no confirmation yet on whether Part 3 will be a split cour. NHK detailed that the aired episode on March 3 will be a “special broadcast” but no other information regarding the split parts for Part 3 was revealed. Studio MAPPA will continue to animate the series but no staff or new cast announcements have been made at this time. Fans can check out the new trailer for Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 below.

Attack on Titan The Final Season

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 will officially bring an end to the anime series. Attack on Titan The Final Season (aka Season 4) first began under MAPPA back in December 2020 and aired for a total of 16 episodes. A year later in January 2021, Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 officially began airing and ran for a total of 12 episodes, receiving higher praise for its more detailed work in its animation, artwork, and color design as compared to the first part of the final season.

Yuichiro Hayashi directed Part 1 and Part 2 of the final season while Hiroshi Seko handled the series composition. Hayashi is listed as the director for the upcoming series Monkey Gang Anarchy, which premieres sometime this year, making it his only other known directing work for the current year. Meanwhile, Seko is keeping himself busy. He worked on the series composition for Chainsaw Man, is currently working in the same role for Vinland Saga Season 2, and will be handling the series composition for the highly anticipated anime series Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Attack on Titan Manga

Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan began illustration in 2009 under Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine’s first-ever issue. The series officially came to an end in April 2021 with its 139th chapter. Over the course of its run, Attack on Titan has officially become one of the biggest names in anime-manga history. Winning a multitude of awards since its serialization, including a prestigious Harvey Award for the category of “Best American Edition of Foreign Material” in 2014. The series also won the Kodansha Manga Award in the “Shonen” category back in 2011.

Attack on Titan currently has over 110 million copies in circulation as of January 2023, making it the 14th highest-selling manga of all time.

