Bayonetta 3 Holds Secret Playable Teaser For Origins Title!

Bayonetta 3 was announced in 2017, and it took its sweet time to come out on the Nintendo Switch. But fans couldn’t help but praise the beloved Umbra Witch once it arrived. Her third adventure was a classic, expanding what was done before while embracing new elements like the multiverse. While we won’t spoil the ending, it left many wondering what would happen next in the series. Thankfully, PlatinumGames didn’t wait long to reveal the truth about the future. Yet by talking about the future, they stated the past would be coming soon.

Riddles aside, we’re talking about the announcement of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. This origin story will take place when Bayonetta wasn’t Bayonetta. Not yet, at least. It’s the story of Cereza before she could summon a single demon, and she goes on a quest through a special forest that happens to be where her mother is trapped.

The title is made by Platinum but is headed up by fresh faces within the company, giving the game a unique flair and style all its own. But that has left many with questions about how it’ll play. The good news is you can find out how it plays right now! As revealed by Nintendo, Bayonetta 3 holds a secret playable demo for the origins title that gamers can try.

Did you know there’s a playable teaser of #BayonettaOrigins: Cereza and the Lost Demon hidden in #Bayonetta3?



So how do you get it? First, you must ensure that your game has Update 1.2.0 installed. Once you have that, go inside The Gates of Hell and purchase the “Old Picture Book” from Rodin. Afterward, go to the Chapter Select screen, and the teaser is available!

We can’t speak to how big the teaser is as we haven’t tried it ourselves. But we suspect it’ll be enough to give you a glimpse into what to expect from the game.

The head of the project talked on Platinum’s official website about the origin title and outlined what he and the others were going for with it. They wanted to invoke a fairy tale or storybook kind of feel. One that will be stuck with you for a while after you play it. They also wanted to answer some of the big questions of Bayonetta’s lore that haven’t been talked about. Like how she summoned her first demon, or why it didn’t destroy her when she summoned it, that kind of thing.

The game arrives on Nintendo Switch on March 17th.

