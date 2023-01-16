The Last Of Us Premiere Was So Big That HBO Max Crashed

When it comes to anticipated series, you must be careful with managing your personal hype. We’ve all seen projects with plenty of praise from critics and those “in the know,” but it doesn’t turn out so great when you and others watch them. One show that has been getting such hype is the HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us. The show has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score from critics, and everything we’ve seen from the series via trailers points to it being a faithful recreation. But it was up to the premiere last night to showcase that the hype was worth it.

Most agree that it certainly was, and the desire to see the show for themselves was so grand that HBO Max kept crashing during the premiere night! It happened when the show was made available, and even official sites like DownDetector said HBO Max was having issues. It’s fair to say that the streaming service has been fixed by now, so if you haven’t had the chance to watch it yet, you likely can now.

But that proves how many people wanted to see The Last Of Us as soon as possible. While the Rotten Tomatoes audience score isn’t as high as the critics’ score, it’s only off by 3%! The critics have it at 99%, and the audience at 96%. That’s a positive set of responses and a “symmetry” that you rarely see.

If you don’t believe those reviews, you need only go to Twitter to find praise for the HBO adaptation. Here are some of the best ones:

That was PERFECT!



Naughty Dog and HBO completely knocked it out of the park!



Best video game adoption to date! Exciting 8 weeks ahead for this. So impressed!#TheLastOfUsHBO — Ben (@videotech_) January 16, 2023

Congrats @Neil_Druckmann and @HBO. A kick ass adaptation of a great video game. Hope this begins a trend. pic.twitter.com/e95LT0MwPH — Reggie Fils-Aimé (@Reggie) January 16, 2023

Excellent start to #TheLastOfUs . Efficient establishment of compelling central characters and rules of this universe (Anna Torv rules). Shadow of tension and unease cast over every move. Emotional stakes – jaded survivor and ingenue – set up. Can’t wait for more. — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) January 16, 2023

People: How was the first episode of The Last of Us HBO Show?



Me:

pic.twitter.com/kNMqa3UVAF — Joseph Moran (@MrBadBit) January 16, 2023

When Homelander likes something, you know it’s good.

We won’t spoil anything major, but we will say that the title’s consensus is that it faithfully adapted the Naughty Dog video game while also expanding things that the game couldn’t show. It needs to be said that this show won’t be a perfect 1:1 recreation of the beloved title because that would limit what they would/could do in the series. However, Naughty Dog noted that much of the “new content” you’ll see was based on stuff they wanted to put into the game but then cut out.

There are even nods to the sequel within the first episode.

So if you haven’t seen it yet, go to HBO Max, watch it now, and prepare for next week’s episode. We’ll likely hear the “ratings results” soon, which will likely be massive.

