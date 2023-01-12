Hogwarts Legacy Confirmed To Be Steam Deck Verified At Launch

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the more anticipated video games released in 2023, and fortunately, we’re nearing its launch date. The game that will toss players into the magical world we’ve come to know from the Harry Potter books and films next month. However, if you plan on playing this game on a PC, then it’s best to be sure your system can run it. But more specifically, if you’re planning to play this game on Valve’s Steam Deck, you might be wondering if it will run on the portable device. Fortunately, we have the official answer from WB Games Support Twitter account.

A recent tweet went out to the developers of Hogwarts Legacy on Twitter asking if the Steam Deck will be supported when the game releases. Fortunately, this is going to be the case, as the WB Games Support Twitter account replied to the user. According to the tweet, the support reach reached out to the developers of Hogwarts Legacy and was able to confirm that the Steam Deck will be verified on launch. That means if you already pre-ordered the game and were uncertain if this game will be supported or not, you can rest easy. It looks like there won’t be any issues running the game on Valve’s portable device.

Hello again, David! We reached out to the Hogwarts Legacy team for you and were able to confirm that the game WILL be Steam Deck verified on launch. We hope this helps with your decision! Take care. — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) January 12, 2023

Meanwhile, those on a standard PC or laptop might want to make sure their system can handle the game. Earlier today, Hogwarts Legacy developers released the final PC system requirements made for the game. We received a look at both the minimum and recommended system requirements. Likewise, these system requirements will offer some insight into how the game will handle both scenarios. For instance, those that are able to meet the minimum system requirements should expect 30 FPS at 720p. Meanwhile, those that are able to handle the recommended system requirements should have no problem reaching 1080p at 60 FPS.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 10, 2023. You’ll find the game available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms on that release date. However, we know that a version of the game is also coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch platforms later on in the year. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to officially release into the marketplace, you can check out a gameplay trailer in the video we have embedded above.

Source