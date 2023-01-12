Resident Evil 4 Turns 18 Today

Resident Evil 4 is the game on every survival-horror fan’s mind this year. The remake is set to launch on March 24th, 2023. However, today is not about the remake but instead the original title that turned 18 years old today. Time sure does fly and Capcom took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary by asking fans to share their favorite memories of the beloved title.

Heh heh heh… got a GOOD anniversary to celebrate today.



As we approach the upcoming launch of #ResidentEvil4, why not celebrate the 18th anniversary of the original release?



What's your favorite moment from RE4, stranger? pic.twitter.com/l2XrBkWqIM — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 12, 2023

Fans did not disappoint as well with commenters sharing everything from their favorite in-game memories to additional content they picked up over the years. One user noted the absolute shock they first had when they encountered the regenerators scaling walls while another simply said “Any scene that features the great Lord Saddler 🥳.” Others pointed to the now-adored skins you could unlock for Leon: “Unlocking the Chicago typewriter and then dropping back into the village dripped out and ready to speedrun.” One user even noted that while they loved the full game the addition of the original soundtrack and visual booklet with the pre-order for Resident Evil 4 was a personal favorite of theirs.

Resident Evil 4 has been a favorite in the franchise ever since its release and while some players blame it for the series’ shift to more action over horror it’s without a doubt the peak of the Resident Evil series for so many. The game is still remarkable to this day and while some people might say the gameplay is a little dated, the tank controls are what makes Resident Evil 4. Its charm and cheese are what people love about the Resident Evil games and this game surely cemented its place in the series.

The recent anniversary celebration is sure to have fans even more excited for the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake on March 24th, 2023. Capcom producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi when speaking to Famitsu recently confirmed that the game is “in the final spurt.“

We are working hard to provide you with more information about Resident Evil 4 in preparation for its release on March 24th. The game is also in the final spurt to make the team united and make it a little better. Please wait just a little longer. Capcom Producer – Yoshiaki Hirabayashi

Now is the perfect time to dive into Resident Evil 4 just before the remake’s release. Resident Evil 4 on PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, the Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the GameCube, and the Nintendo Switch. You can also check out Resident Evil 4 VR on Meta Quest 2.