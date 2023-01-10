Wonder Woman Video Game To Feature Great Accessibility Features

Given the last year of gaming and the fact that many developers love to drop a teaser trailer for a title that is years away and then don’t talk about it afterward, it’s easy to forget that Wonder Woman is getting a video game. The initial announcement was made during The Game Awards 2021. We got your typical teaser trailer with nothing being revealed except for Diana being shown and her “mission” being narrated grandly. Since then, we’ve yet to know what the game will be like or when we might see a release date. We only know that it’ll be a single-player adventure crafted by WB Games and Monolith Productions.

That being said, on Twitter, it was revealed that Mila Pavlin would fill a key part of their personnel. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because she was a key part of the God of War Ragnarok team and helped develop the accessibility features for the game. Her work on that title won her and the game awards thanks to how inclusive it was to gamers of all types. To that end, she posted on Twitter a few days ago that she had started working on the Wonder Woman game and was impressed with the team’s desire to make it fully accessible to players of all types:

Been on the Wonder Woman game for a week now and already impressed with the teams dedication to accessibility. The game industry feels different than just a few years ago, in a Wonderful way! pic.twitter.com/35OHGGvvZM — Mila Pavlin #Accessibility #WonderWoman (@MissFire4) January 8, 2023

Given the gaming world’s lean toward accessibility, this is nice to hear. However, many gamers want to know more about the title itself. Sadly, the only thing we know for sure is the official synopsis that was given after the trailer debuted:

“In development by Monolith Productions, creators of the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War, this open-world action-adventure game will feature the beloved DC Super Hero, Wonder Woman. The single-player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world.”

That’s not much to go on, but there is potential here. Diana has a unique roster of villains to tangle with, many of whom are gods. So not unlike Mila Pavlin’s former job, she might be working on a title that features a god killer. The open world aspect is curious because Diana doesn’t have a “home base,” as Batman or Superman does. So perhaps we’ll venture to multiple locations and explore them.

We won’t know until the game gets a more in-depth trailer.

