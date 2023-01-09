Deliver Us Mars Counts Down To Launch With New Trailer

A new trailer for the sci-fi adventure game Deliver Us Mars just dropped, giving prospective players one last teaser of what’s to come before its launch date. The sequel to Deliver Us The Moon is set to release in early February, after being pushed back from its original launch date of September last year.

Although fans have had to wait a little longer for the game to be ready, they haven’t been left completely in that dark on the title. The team at development studio KeokeN Interactive have been keen to share progress updates and insights through a range of recent developer diaries. However, with the release window for Deliver Us Mars finally in sight, the new trailer gives a glimpse at the main premise of the game’s story, which will set players up for a compelling adventure, exploring themes both environmental and emotional. You can check out the game’s new Countdown to Launch trailer right here to get a feel for what’s coming up in Deliver Us Mars for yourself.

The game, which takes place around 10 years after the events of Deliver Us The Moon, tells the story of Kathy Johanson, who sets off on a mission to retrieve some technology that’s key to reversing the effects of climate change back on Earth. Players will find themselves heading off to Mars in order to explore the Red Planet for the lost ARK vessels that contain this Earth-saving tech.

Players will need to be prepared for some Zero-G exploration as they traverse the surface and cliffs of Mars, as it becomes clear that all is not as it seems with the ARK vessels and their former inhabitants. Cue lots of puzzles and problem-solving along with the game’s signature exploration for an experience fans of the original game will both recognise and enjoy.

In addition, there are underlying motives for Kathy’s motivation to explore Mars, as she searches for her long-lost father on the strange new planet. This more emotional side to the narrative was discussed in further detail during the game’s final developer diary, in which the Johanson family dynamics were explored at greater length.

Those hoping to play the game on PC can now check out the minimum and recommended requirements for Deliver Us Mars over on the game’s official Steam and Epic Games Store pages. Both also have 10% off the base game if players opt to order before it’s released.

Deliver Us Mars launches on February 2. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Source