Steam Deck Might Soon Get File Sharing Feature For Your PC Library

The Valve Steam Deck has proven to be a prevalent device. It’s a handheld gaming PC that can play modern titles fairly easily. While the hardware release was a massive success, there are still some features that fans might be waiting on. One of those is an easier means to transfer your game files from Steam onto the Valve portable gaming device. Fortunately, it looks like Valve is already working to bring this feature out, thanks to an update spotted by the SteamDB creator.

While the Steam Deck is a convenient device if you want to enjoy your PC games on the go, it’s not necessarily seamless when it comes to acquiring your games. Right now, the process is much like any PC when you load up your Steam library. After going through the prompts and signing into your library, players would then have to redownload all the games and install them all over again. That can take quite a bit of time, relying on your Wi-Fi connection when using the Steam Deck. But there might soon be a feature that would allow players to file share from their PC.

As reported by PCGamesN, it seems that new coding was uncovered from SteamDB. The creator of SteamDB, Pavel Djundik, unveiled that the code would essentially allow players to transfer their video game files from other PCs to even the Steam Deck on a local network. That might help speed things along for players, but it’s not a feature readily available quite yet. There’s no word yet on when this feature might come out, but we’re sure that this might be a welcomed addition for Steam Deck users.

Currently, gamers can still acquire the Valve Steam Deck, and it doesn’t look to be a piece of hardware that will go away anytime soon. It wasn’t long ago that Steam Deck designers commented on a successor. Essentially, there don’t seem to be any immediate plans to bring out Steam Deck 2, as there would have to be something presented to allow a significant change to the performance level. Until that happens, you can expect the Steam Deck to be readily supported and offered by Valve. We even have a Before You Buy video coverage on the gaming handheld, which you can view in the video we have embedded below.

