CD Projekt Red Settlement Reaches $1.85 Million Over Cyberpunk 2077 Disastrous Launch

CD Projekt Red is still a massive name in the video game industry. Their work on The Witcher franchise has gained them an enormous following. So naturally, after their release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there was plenty of excitement for their next new video game release, Cyberpunk 2077. Hype and anticipation continued to build up over the years as they marketed toward a launch date. However, as we all know, that launch was rather terrible, and it left a mark on investors.

Cyberpunk 2077 was in trouble, and we all could see it. There were several delays that hit this game before it finally managed to launch into the marketplace. Unfortunately, the game was filled with technical bugs and poor performance. That ultimately left players waiting on the game developers to bring out a series of updates. In fact, the game launched in such a poor state that specific console platforms found the title unplayable. CD Projekt Red would spend years delivering updates and patches to bring the game to a level that they were proud of. But during that time, quite a few players were physically and digitally returning their video game copies.

That’s not good for sales, and investors for CD Projekt Red were none too happy. Lawsuits were filed over the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Now we’re finding out that CD Projekt Red had settled outside of court. According to reports online, it looks as if CD Projekt Red is paying $1.85 million to investors. This also comes with a deal that the company won’t have to admit to any charges from the lawsuit. Now with this obstacle behind them, CD Projekt Red can hopefully deliver a solid experience with their one and only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

While the plans likely changed dramatically for the game’s post-launch content, CD Projekt Red is still delivering one expansion for the game. Phantom Liberty is slated to release this year which is only aimed at a launch on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Although the company might be transitioning off from Cyberpunk 2077, they have released mod tools to allow the community of players to continue turning out new content for the game. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, then you can check out the game trailer for the expansion in the video we have embedded below.

Source