Dead by Daylight Receives Update 6.5.0, Extensive Patch Notes Detailed

Dead by Daylight has been a long-running asymmetrical horror multiplayer game that has been keeping fans engaged for years. Whether it’s due to its addictive and exhilarating gameplay, or the addition of new character skins like Freddy Krueger, Scream, or Michael Myers; fans of the game are very loyal providing the developers with a steady online fanbase.

Today, the developers took to their blog to announce that they will be releasing update 6.50 which has plenty of great fixes, adds, and changes heading toward the game. This is the first major update for Dead by Daylight and it kicks off 2023 in fashion. Players will be introduced to new HUD menus, character changes, and much more. As I mentioned above, the update is extensive, so I will only cover the highlights from each section, if you’re interested in learning the full details, make sure to check out the full blog post right here!

Check out the highlights for the full developer update for Dead by Daylight down below:

Each Survivor will now display their current action next to their portrait. These actions include:

Repairing a Generator

Opening an Exit Gate

Healing, Mending & Recovering

Cleansing & Blessing a Totem

Searching a Chest

Killer specific actions (e.g. Snapping out of it, waking up a Survivor, etc.)

Why these actions?

The goal with this feature is solely to bridge the gap between solo Survivors and premade groups. All this information can be easily conveyed between friends in a call, but not between solo Survivors (without the use of perks). Therefore, this information will not make a coordinated group any stronger than before.

The updated wiggle system was the first feature to appear in the beta tab last year. Since its introduction, we’ve collected feedback from countless games and around the internet. Roughly 83% of players are currently opted into the wiggle beta.

The Nurse

In the right hands, The Nurse can no doubt be the strongest Killer in the game. Though she has a steep learning curve, not much can stand between a good Nurse and the Survivor she’s trying to kill (not even walls). Although it’s been a while since we’ve made any major changes to her, The Nurse has steadily grown in power thanks to the introduction of new perks, making already strong playstyles even stronger. This in large part comes down to the fact that her attacks are considered basic attacks, meaning they can benefit from a wide variety of perks.

Jenner’s Last Breath

Once all blinks have been exhausted, The Nurse may teleport back to her original position. Once she returns to her original position, all blink charges are restored.

The Knight

The Knight and his guards have been patrolling the realm for a little over a month now, and we’ve been combing through your feedback all the while. One recurring piece of feedback we’ve received is about how The Knight’s power is best used in loops rather than over longer distances. While this is a totally valid way to use his power, we’d also like to make it more appealing to use your power in different ways. We’ve made a few changes aiming to make longer paths more powerful.

Eyrie of Crows

Last year, the Forsaken Boneyard appeared in The Entity’s Realm alongside the Portrait of a Murder Chapter. You’ve given us a lot of feedback on this surreal landscape, and we’ve prepared some gameplay adjustments for the Eyrie of Crows which will launch in this upcoming patch.

In-Game Challenge Tracker

We’ve all been there. You’re not quite sure if you finished your challenge or not. You spend the rest of the match questioning, “Was that 5 Totems, or 4?” Doubt starts to creep in, but you lie to yourself and say, “No. It was 5.” Then the match ends and you find yourself just shy of the goal.

Gameflow Improvements

Speaking of challenges, if you’ve ever queued up for a match before realizing that you didn’t have a challenge selected, you’ll know that you’re faced with two choices: Keep queuing and play the next match without a challenge, or back out and select one.

Merciless Killer

Finally, we have a small update to Merciless Killer ratings. These ratings are currently tied to the grades system, where a double pip earns you a Merciless Killer result and the corresponding adept Killer achievement/trophy. Unfortunately, this means that as your grade increases, it becomes harder to earn these achievements. Since the emblem system has transitioned to a monthly ladder, it no longer makes as much sense for match results to be based on them.

Iridescent Shard Prices

A few months back, we announced that all non-licensed outfits would receive an option to purchase with Iridescent Shards roughly a month after they first appear in the store.

Now that 2022 is behind us, we wanted to leave you with a chart showing the number of cheaters banned each year since Dead by Daylight was released.

Dead by Daylight is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile devices.

