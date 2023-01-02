Rumors Suggest Nintendo Internal Teams Transitioning To Developing Games For Its Next Console

There is never any shortage of rumors and supposed leaks for the video game industry. You’ll find something popping up just about daily, and while some of these never come true, others spark a wildfire of speculation. Now it’s best not to put too much weight on any of these rumors as we wait for the official word to make its way out into the public. Regardless, a new rumor that seems to have plenty of gamers talking online is the future of Nintendo. Could we soon see the marketing materials for the next console release from Nintendo?

Now the successor of the Nintendo Switch is something we’ve seen discussed a ton before. For a long time now, we’ve seen rumors suggesting an enhanced version of the Nintendo Switch was coming. But surprisingly, that never came to fruition, so the Nintendo Switch Pro version is likely never coming to the marketplace at this point. Now fans are pointing to what Nintendo is bringing out next which was touched on recently from Digital Foundry’s podcast. According to the podcast from developers spoken to, there was a revision planned for the Nintendo Switch, but Nintendo has since scrapped it.

As a result, speculation is that their next hardware release will be a full-on successor to the Nintendo Switch. Since the Nintendo Switch launched initially back in 2017, there could soon be marketing materials released to start hyping up the future of the company and its hardware lineup. There are also rumors suggesting that the last major video game released from Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

(RUMOR): In Digital Foundry's latest podcast, they mentioned that the Switch Pro was in the works until Nintendo has canceled the entire project, and that could be to avoid taking the risk of releasing another console failure since they had previously did with GameCube & Wii U. pic.twitter.com/4dn1D1nB2h — NightFlyer (@NightFlyerTV) December 28, 2022

Although, there are also games like Pikmin 4 and Metroid Prime 4 which have yet to receive a specific release date for the Nintendo Switch. Nevertheless, the internet has plenty of debates and speculation as to what Nintendo is going to bring out next. All we can do is wait and see just what Nintendo ends up highlighting the rest of this year and if they start to chart out some thrilling first-party releases for the Nintendo Switch slated to launch into the marketplace throughout 2024. In the meantime, you can currently pick up a few iterations of the Nintendo Switch. Outside of the standard model, there is a strictly handheld version called the Nintendo Switch Lite alongside an OLED model simply called the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model.

