Day 5 Of Nintendo’s “Inside The House Of Indies” Games Revealed

It’s the season of giving, and Nintendo has gotten in on the act, giving us a range of new information on a selection of new and upcoming independently developed games via a blog on their website that they’re dubbing the “Inside The House Of Indies“. Today they’ve launched Day 5 of the event, and it’s a big one, highlighting some much anticipated independently developed titles including Sports Story, Sea Of Stars, and now.

“Welcome to Day 5 of the Inside the House of Indies holiday event! All this week, we’ve been serving up fresh-daily videos highlighting game updates, announcements, and more from our indie partners. What a spread it’s been! Hope you’ve left room for more, though, because the fifth and final video is a big one. Happy holidays!” the blog reads.

Play these games today!

Sports Story from Sidebar Games

In this all-out sporting RPG, you’ll rise through the ranks of the sports world and prove your prowess on the golf course, tennis court and football pitch. By raising your sporting rank you’ll unlock even more disciplines, including BMX, volleyball, cricket and more. But the game isn’t just about sports – hop on a train or helicopter to explore dungeons, abandoned ruins and the mysterious Wildlands, or kick back at the mall with its daily attractions, specialty sports stores and minigames.

Add these games to your wish list!

Sea of Stars from Sabotage Studio

This prequel to The Messenger tells the story of two Children of the Solstice – a Lunar Monk and a Solar Blade Dancer. Fans of classic RPGs with modernized elements will want to check out this game’s moving story filled with twists and turns, its fluid and engaging turn-based combat and its freely traversable world. Sea of Stars launches on Nintendo Switch Summer 2023.

Dust & Neon from David Marquardt Studios & Rogue Games, Inc.

Death is just the beginning in Dust & Neon, an action-packed twin-stick roguelite shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Wild West overrun by villainy.Play as the mysterious gunslinger as he embarks upon an epic quest filled with twitch-trigger precision gunplay, armies of menacing robots, and incredible boss fights. Transform your hero into an unstoppable force when Dust & Neon launches in early 2023.

UNDYING from VANIMALS & SKYSTONE GAMES INC

Infected by a zombie bite, Anling’s days are numbered. She must now fight to survive, not for herself but her young son, Cody. Ensure Cody’s survival in a zombie-infested world by protecting him and teaching him valuable skills, at any cost. With a stunning low poly art style you’ll interact with dozens of NPCs each with their own stories and mysteries, but be careful with who you meet because you don’t know who you can trust. UNDYING launches in Spring 2023.

So that concludes Nintendo’s “Inside The House Of Indies showcase, we hope that Nintendo has more to say on the likes of Sea Of Stars, or Hollow Knight Silksong in the near future.

