PS Plus January Monthly Games Leaked Online

It’s not quite Christmas yet and already players are looking ahead to the games that are coming up in the new year. For PS Plus Essential subscribers, there’s some new information suggesting which titles will be making their way to the service in January.

According to reliable informant Billbil-kun from the French gaming deals website DealLabs, there’ll be three new titles making their way to PS Plus Essential next month. Players will reportedly be able to get their hands on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2.

The addition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will come as a pleasant treat for those who are undoubtedly getting excited about the upcoming release of the game’s sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you haven’t played the first game, the new year will be a great time to experience the story of young Jedi Cal Kestis before the second instalment of his journey gears up for its recently-revealed March 2023 release date. Despite Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order having been on the scene since 2019, those who haven’t got around to playing it and are subscribed to PS Plus Essential have a couple of months in which to get caught up before the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Also heading to PS Plus Essential is Bethesda’s open-world multiplayer post-apocalypse RPG Fallout 76. While the game didn’t get off to the greatest of starts when it was first released back in 2018, there’s been a huge change in its fortunes over the last few years. As reported recently, Bethesda has now revealed that the live-service shooter title has amassed a staggering player base of around 13.5 million players. Its inclusion in the PS Plus Essential service will no doubt bolster those figures even further, in a similar way to its addition to Xbox Game Pass.

Finally, Axiom Verge 2 will reportedly be making its way onto PS Plus Essential in January. As the follow-up to the original Axiom Verge, the title is sure to be a hit with lovers of Metroidvania and brings some much-needed Indie action alongside these two AAA powerhouse titles.

Of course, it’s always worth taking these “leaks” with a pinch of salt, as there’s been no official announcement from PlayStation as of yet. However, previous insights from this source have later proved to be accurate, so we’ll have to wait and see if they’ve managed to correctly pick out the monthly PS Plus titles ahead of schedule once more.

