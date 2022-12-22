The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gets Another New Hotfix For PC

It’s fair to say that the recently-released next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been widely well-received. That is, with the exception of some players who’ve been trying to experience the upgraded version of the game on PC. However, an additional new hotfix has just been deployed that should go some way to helping sort out the game’s problems on PC.

Since the update’s rollout last week, PC players have been complaining about a number of glitches, bugs and crashes during their adventures as Geralt of Rivia. Overall game stability has been a major concern for PC gamers. However, visual issues such as slow model and texture rendering, plus framerate drops have also been noted since the update’s launch.

We’ve released another hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC. It further improves the overall stability and introduces fixes to photo mode, Arabic language in the game, toxicity bug, Steam Deck and more. The game version won’t change. pic.twitter.com/Cz8NHE9jfs — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 22, 2022

Today’s hotfix will address these issues further and comes after a previous fix was issued a few days ago. The last hotfix aimed to improve and enhance the game’s overall stability and performance, as well as fixing its GOG and Steam overlays. It seems that more work needs to be done though, as today’s hotfix focuses on overall stability once more. In addition, fixes to the game’s newly-introduced Photo Mode on PC are also being put in place as part of the latest patch.

There’ll also be fixes for issues relating to the Arabic language on PC, plus a fix for a bug that players have been reporting to do with the Toxicity mechanic in the gameplay. It also appears that there’ll be fixes put in place for those who are playing the game on Steam Deck, although these haven’t been shared in any further detail. This won’t form a major update of any kind and the game’s current version, version 4.0, will remain the same.

It’s clear that on PC at least, the rollout of the update has been far from issue-free. However, it’s also evident that the team at CD Projekt RED have been hot on the heels of any complaints, and is putting plenty of steps in place to address any issues players have been reporting.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update has otherwise been nothing short of a resounding success on other platforms. With the introduction of a number of new pieces of content and visual upgrades, players and critics have been enjoying adventures across the Continent afresh. Players can also get their hands on some free rewards as part of the new update, which is now available to all players who previously owned a copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt prior to its rollout.

Players on PC are encouraged to report any further problems they’re experiencing with the updated version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt via the official CD Projekt RED support portal online.

Source