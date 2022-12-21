Development On WB Games Montreal’s Next Title Has Begun

WB Games Montreal, the team responsible for Gotham Knights, a game that, at least critically, significantly fell short of expectations is not waiting around as it begins work on its next game. Today, some eagle-eyed Twitter users shared a screenshot from a WB Games Montreal employee that indicated that they had at least begun some form of pre-production on the next game to follow Gotham Knights.

Having done some further digging through LinkedIn, Gameranx can reveal that the employee who shared these details was Gotham Knights‘ Senior Producer, Bryan Theberge, who has worked with WB Games Montreal on a range of projects, including Batman: Arkham Origins which launched in 2013, and on Mad Max in a collaboration between the core team at Avalanche Studios and WB Game Montreal, and of course the recent 2022 title, Gotham Knights. Theberge will be working as Senior Producer on the new game, whatever it is, as he was on Gotham Knights.

Of course, none of this provides us with any indication as to what the game could actually be. Natural conclusions, given WB Games’ propensity to work within the confines of its established licenses of course gives credence to the idea that the team is once again working with an owned IP or license, opening up the possibilities to more Gotham Knightss, something else within the DC universe, and more. Considering the size of Warner Bros’ IP portfolio, the options before them are quite extensive, but when you factor in that fellow studios, Rocksteady and Monolith Productions are working on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, and Wonder Woman respectively, coupled with their prior work in the DC space there’s a reasonable assumption that they will continue in that same playground. Fellow WB Games-owned studio, Avalanche Software is working with the Wizarding World license as they develop the hotly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy, due out in February 2023, so something with that license cannot be ruled out either.

The exact state of the game can be questioned as well. Typically teams have groups splinter off to being pre-production on the next big project at a studio, while the core team wraps the previous work. This is likely the case for Gotham Knights, but could the pre-production team be breaking off now, because the bulk of the team is working on Gotham Knights DLC (as they have done for previous titles), or has pre-production been underway for a while with Theberge and others starting to jump on the new project now as their time on Gotham Knights has ended? We could be waiting a few years before we get any solid answers from the studio or its publisher.

Source