Too Cute Crisis Anime Trailer Revealed, Premieres April 2023

An official trailer for the upcoming anime series Too Cute Crisis (Kawaisugi Crisis) was revealed on the official website during Jump Festa 2023. The series will premiere in April 2023 and is animated by studio SynergySP. A key new key visual was also revealed as part of the announcement which you can view below along with the trailer, main staff, and full cast list.
Too Cute Crisis Anime Cast
- Liza Luna: Yumiri Hanamori (Ai Hayasaka – Kaguya-sama: Love is War)
- Seiji Mukai: Jin Ogasawara (Nayuta Asahi – Argonavis from BanG Dream!)
- Yozora: Natsumi Fujiwara (Abigail Jones – Great Pretender)
- Kasumi Yanagi: Saya Aizawa (Yuzuki Tachibana – Taisho Otome Fairy Tale)
- Amato Roy: Yuuichi Nakamura
- Mitsuhiko Azuma: Hikaru Midorikawa
- Sasara Azuma: Miyu Tomita
- Tierley Fiana: Reina Kondou
- Lou Garumi: Ayasa Itou
- Call Rasta: Yume Miyamoto
Too Cute Crisis Anime Staff:
- Director: Jun Hatori
- Series Composition/Screenplay: Aya Satsuki
- Character Design: Mayumi Watanabe
- Music: Shun Narita, Yusuke Seo
- Director of Photography: Hiroki Tsubouchi
- Art Director: Chiho Wada
- Editing: Hideaki Murai
- Sound Effects: Yuka Kazama
- Color Design: Seto Haruko
Manga
Written and illustrated by Mitsuru Kido, Too Cute Crisis began serialization in Jump Square magazine in October 2019. The series has since released a total of six volumes. Since it began publishing physical copies, Too Cute Crisis has only released two volumes each year, one in April and one in October. No English release has been announced yet.
Not much else is known about Too Cute Crisis other than it’s a sci-fi comedy manga and the same goes for Mitsuru Kido. No circulation numbers for Too Cute Crisis are known. Kido has released previous work including Fever!! (2010), Hokusai Sensei!! (2013), Happy Milly (2015), and Fumin na Fumina (2017), none of which have any updates regarding their status or publications.
Liza Luna has been dispatched to Earth by the space empire Azatos. At first, she thought that it would be fine to destroy the Earth, since it has a low level of civilization. However, after stopping at a café, she encounters a cat and is shocked by her cuteness. (Manga synopsis via Anime News Network)
Source: Official Twitter