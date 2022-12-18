Too Cute Crisis Anime Trailer Revealed, Premieres April 2023

An official trailer for the upcoming anime series Too Cute Crisis (Kawaisugi Crisis) was revealed on the official website during Jump Festa 2023. The series will premiere in April 2023 and is animated by studio SynergySP. A key new key visual was also revealed as part of the announcement which you can view below along with the trailer, main staff, and full cast list.

Too Cute Crisis Anime Cast

Liza Luna : Yumiri Hanamori (Ai Hayasaka – Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

: Yumiri Hanamori (Ai Hayasaka – Kaguya-sama: Love is War) Seiji Mukai : Jin Ogasawara (Nayuta Asahi – Argonavis from BanG Dream!)

: Jin Ogasawara (Nayuta Asahi – Argonavis from BanG Dream!) Yozora : Natsumi Fujiwara (Abigail Jones – Great Pretender)

: Natsumi Fujiwara (Abigail Jones – Great Pretender) Kasumi Yanagi : Saya Aizawa (Yuzuki Tachibana – Taisho Otome Fairy Tale)

: Saya Aizawa (Yuzuki Tachibana – Taisho Otome Fairy Tale) Amato Roy : Yuuichi Nakamura

Yuuichi Nakamura Mitsuhiko Azuma : Hikaru Midorikawa

Hikaru Midorikawa Sasara Azuma : Miyu Tomita

: Miyu Tomita Tierley Fiana: Reina Kondou

Reina Kondou Lou Garumi: Ayasa Itou

Ayasa Itou Call Rasta: Yume Miyamoto

Too Cute Crisis Anime Staff:

Director: Jun Hatori

Jun Hatori Series Composition/Screenplay : Aya Satsuki

: Aya Satsuki Character Design: Mayumi Watanabe

Mayumi Watanabe Music: Shun Narita, Yusuke Seo

Shun Narita, Yusuke Seo Director of Photography : Hiroki Tsubouchi

: Hiroki Tsubouchi Art Director: Chiho Wada

Chiho Wada Editing: Hideaki Murai

Hideaki Murai Sound Effects: Yuka Kazama

Yuka Kazama Color Design: Seto Haruko

Manga

Written and illustrated by Mitsuru Kido, Too Cute Crisis began serialization in Jump Square magazine in October 2019. The series has since released a total of six volumes. Since it began publishing physical copies, Too Cute Crisis has only released two volumes each year, one in April and one in October. No English release has been announced yet.

Not much else is known about Too Cute Crisis other than it’s a sci-fi comedy manga and the same goes for Mitsuru Kido. No circulation numbers for Too Cute Crisis are known. Kido has released previous work including Fever!! (2010), Hokusai Sensei!! (2013), Happy Milly (2015), and Fumin na Fumina (2017), none of which have any updates regarding their status or publications.

Liza Luna has been dispatched to Earth by the space empire Azatos. At first, she thought that it would be fine to destroy the Earth, since it has a low level of civilization. However, after stopping at a café, she encounters a cat and is shocked by her cuteness. (Manga synopsis via Anime News Network)

Source: Official Twitter