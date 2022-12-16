Serial Game Leaker, The Snitch To Quit Leaking

It has been a whirlwind 2022 for notorious gaming leaker, The Snitch. The online personality, who, as far as we know has never been properly identified, nor have their methods for obtaining such a wide variety of game details been exposed. The Snitch has been responsible for numerous leaks over the course of 2022 including Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and the multiplatform status it had, and most recently, the leaker exposed the existence of Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores DLC. Now the leaker is taking their bat and ball and heading home to focus their efforts on other aspects of the industry.

The Snitch is departing the world of video game leaks, but on the way out sat down with fellow insider, Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming to field a few questions about why they were leaving the space.

Firstly, why is The Snitch leaving the leaking scene? To this, The Snitch said,

If you paid attention, I have never leaked anything related to small studios. I am fully aware of the damage that even a small and simple leak can do to the work of people that have spent many months or years on a game. In fact, we can say that I have dedicated myself to giving clues for users to speculate, rather than just direct leaking. It’s going to sound narcissistic and pushy, but I’m sure I even helped some events get more visibility. It’s been quite an exciting year and 2023 is looking amazing, with a number of amazing games, but let’s face it, it’s not so much fun [for me] leaking new announcements anymore. In the end, users only want to know when GTA IV will be released, or if Messi will be a new Fortnite character. It’s something that doesn’t interest me. Secondly, I’m a very busy person. Before my first tweet, my relationship with this social network [Twitter] has been minimal. Even the day I created my Discord server, it was a real disaster due to my ignorance of realizing the importance of these platforms. So I just want to focus on new projects and currently, I’m happy enough with the community I’ve created on Discord.

Next Henderson asked about why The Snitch began leaking games in the first place. To this The Snitch respoded with,

The main idea was to publish “Overdose“, so that the day this new Hideo project was officially announced, I could show it to my friends between beers and have a laugh. Of course, then I saw the reception it had and wanted to do more.

Finally, The Snitch was asked about their identity and how it was kept secret throughout. It turns out that it was a pretty straightforward process,

It’s the internet, you can’t trust anyone. Twitter is a toxic social network, where if you lift a stone, you’ll find harassment. I don’t need a blue tick next to my username, or reach X amount of followers to feel fulfilled. The goal was always fun, and I think I accomplished that.

News outlets worldwide are certainly going to miss having resources like The Snitch out there, but if you’ve enjoyed what they’ve done this year, then you can join the discord here

Source