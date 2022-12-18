Hell’s Paradise Official Trailer Revealed, April 2023 Premiere

A new trailer and key visual for Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku was revealed during Jump Festa 2023 on Friday. The main cast of the series was also revealed that including the main protagonist Gabimaru, who will be voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi—most known for his roles as Yuuichi Katagiri in Tomodachi Game and Langa Hasegawa from Sk8 The Infinity. Hell’s Paradise: Jigoraku is animated by studio MAPPA and will release in April 2023. Fans will be able to watch the series on both Netflix and Crunchyroll. You can check out the rest of the main cast, including staff, and their previous main roles below.

Hell’s Paradise Cast

Gabimaru : Chiaki Kobayashi (Yuuichi Katagiri – Tomodachi Game, Langa Hasegawa – Sk8 The Infinity)

: Chiaki Kobayashi (Yuuichi Katagiri – Tomodachi Game, Langa Hasegawa – Sk8 The Infinity) Sagiri : Yumiri Hanamori (Ai Hayasaki – Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Nadeshiko – Laid-Back Camp)

: Yumiri Hanamori (Ai Hayasaki – Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Nadeshiko – Laid-Back Camp) Touma : Kensho Ono (Testuya Kuroko – Kuroko’s Basketball, Giorno Giovanna – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

: Kensho Ono (Testuya Kuroko – Kuroko’s Basketball, Giorno Giovanna – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure) Fuchi : Aoi Ichikawa (Nagara – Sonny Boy, Seiya Takehaya – Darling in the Franxx)

: Aoi Ichikawa (Nagara – Sonny Boy, Seiya Takehaya – Darling in the Franxx) Yuzuriha : Rie Takahashi (Megumin – KonoSuba, Emilia – Re: Zero)

: Rie Takahashi (Megumin – KonoSuba, Emilia – Re: Zero) Chobe : Ryouhei Kimura (Koutarou Bokuto – Haikyuu!, Ryouta Kise – Kuroko’s Basketball)

: Ryouhei Kimura (Koutarou Bokuto – Haikyuu!, Ryouta Kise – Kuroko’s Basketball) Gantetsusai: Tetsu Inada (Endeavor – My Hero Academia, Kurogane – Tsubasa Chronicle)

Hell’s Paradise, Character: Yuzuriha

Hell’s Paradise Staff

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is animated by studio MAPPA that is based on the original manga series created by Yuji Kaku. The series received its first trailer and key visual when the anime was announced during Jump Festa 2022 last December which you can view below the official staff list:

Director : Kaori Makita

: Kaori Makita Series Composition : Akira Kindaichi

: Akira Kindaichi Music : Yoshiaki Dewa

: Yoshiaki Dewa Character Design: Akitsugu Hisagi

Manga

The manga officially ended back in January of this year with the 127th chapter and Volume 13 began shipping out three months later. Volume 13 ended up selling 39,759 copies within the first week, second behind volume which sold 45,319 copies in the first week. Back in 2018 when the series debuted, it was hailed as the most popular manga on Shonen Jump+. It ended up placing 11th in the “Web Manga” category during the 2018 Next Manga Awards. As of December 2022, the Hell’s Paradise manga has over 4 million copies in circulation. The circulation numbers were revealed as part of a stage play adaptation announcement for the series.

Gabimaru the Hollow is one of the most vicious ninja assassins ever to come out of the village of Iwagakure. He’s ruthlessly efficient, but a betrayal results in him being handed a death sentence. There is only one hope: travel to a long-hidden island and recover an elixir that will make the shogun immortal and he will regain his freedom. Failure is not an option—on this island, Heaven and Hell are a hair’s breadth away. (Synopsis by VIZ Media)

Source: Jump Festa 2023