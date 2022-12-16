Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Free Multiplayer Access Available for Xbox This Weekend, No Gold Subscription Required

Jump in this weekend and see what all the fun is about!

Microsoft and Activision are teaming up this weekend to bring a special free multiplayer access session to Xbox players. The latest entry in the franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was released late last month and was well-received by the community. The gunplay mechanics, map design, and overall upgrade progression have been taken care of in intricate detail.

For those who have yet to try CoD: MW2 yet, this will be the time to do so. During the upcoming weekend — December 15-19th, Xbox players can download the shooter title and gain access to its multiplayer portion of the game. The best part of it all is that there is no Gold subscription required; you can jump straight in! Players will get to see the modes in the multiplayer section, try the classic ones like domination and team deathmatch, as well as check out the new 3rd person view!

Lastly, players who try the game this weekend will also get access to the brand new re-imagined Shipment map! This map has been a classic in Call of Duty history, and the re-design for it looks stunning. Now players are on a cargo ship in the middle of international waters. The blog post details that Shipment will temporarily receive a festive visual overhaul from December 21, 2022, to January 4, 2023.

The launch trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Shipment map:

Modern Warfare II Multiplayer Free Access begins Thursday, December 15 at 10 a.m. PT through Monday, December 19 at 10 a.m. PT. An additional download is required to play. Xbox Live Gold not required.

In related Call of Duty news, season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 has been revealed. Starting in the New Year, in the month of February to be precise, Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 will deliver all-new offerings for players. Some of the content on offer will be stuff like major updates, new cosmetics, new maps, and guns, as well as loads more fresh content to kick the new year off in style. Learn more about the upcoming season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 right here!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available across all platforms. Have you tried out the latest entry in the long-running franchise? Planning on playing it on Xbox this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

