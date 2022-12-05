Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Has Been Revealed

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 will include all kinds of new stuff

It only seems like yesterday when Modern Warfare 2 was released, and the fanboys and girls sheltered themselves inside and got to playing. Like so many Call of Duty games over the past few years, this latest offering will also be introducing new seasons that add all kinds of fun content, and speaking of which, the Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 and the new Warzone 2.0 Season 2 have been revealed.

Starting in the New Year, in the month of February to be precise, Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 will deliver all-new offerings for players. Some of the content on offer will be stuff like major updates, new cosmetics, new maps, and guns, as well as loads more fresh content to kick the new year off in style.

Modern Warfare 2 looks set to be going back to the classics for its Season 2; it will be welcoming back World at War’s favored ‘Castle’ map, as well as a return of the infamous Warcom operator ‘Ronin’ from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will also be making a return to Season 2 and looks to be the face of the upcoming Season. There is also an inkling into some of the maps inspired by Japan as well, which you can see from the Season 2 artwork below.

Season 2 artwork has already been revealed.

It’s still early days, so not much is known right now in regard to the expectations for Season 2, but as the days continue to creep up on us, and the new year quickly approaches, official information should start to make itself known, like some sort of road map and some other finer details. It’s not like fans are short of current content because Season 1 is still ongoing and full of exciting content.

With this game being such a huge release for Infinity Ward, it would be safe to assume that Season 2 will be everything that Season 1 wasn’t. The next few months will be quite exciting for fans of the series because on top of this news, the Season 1 Reloaded update is scheduled to arrive on December 14, which is only next week. This will be Warzone 2.0’s first major update after its original release, and the update will look to bring Raids, a new three-player co-operative mode, as well as branching out on Modern Warfare 2’s story.

Stay tuned for any further news regarding the Season 2 update, if you’re like us then you will have your ear firmly to the ground and your finger on that refresh button more often than you would like to admit.

